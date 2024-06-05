Williston Barracks/Update #1: Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003886

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 5, 2024, at 0850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 2a, Williston, VT

VIOLATION: Eluding, Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kayla Palmer

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

ACCUSED: Thomas Burke

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT





UPDATE #1: On June 5, 2024, at approximately 1450 hours, the vehicle involved in this incident was located by the Burlington Police Department who took Burke into custody. Burke was cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on July 25, 2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release in reference to this incident.





https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit Kayla Palmer (30) of Grand Isle, VT still remains at large. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Palmer is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 5, 2024, at approximately 0850 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a grey 2016 Honda Accord bearing Vermont registration HMK482 on VT Route 2a near the intersection of Lincoln Road in the Town of Williston. Upon activation of the Trooper's emergency lights and siren, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and was last seen in the area of VT Route 2a and Sunset Hill Road. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.

This vehicle had been involved in two different pursuits earlier in the day involving the Shelburne and South Burlington Police Departments. The vehicle is described as missing the front registration plate and has damage along the passenger side.

Troopers have since identified the occupants of the vehicle as Kayla Palmer (30) of Grand Isle, VT and Thomas Burke (41) of Colchester, VT. Troopers are seeking to arrest Palmer on the charges of Eluding, Negligent Operation, and Violation of Conditions of Release. Troopers are also seeking to arrest Burke on the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Palmer or Burke or observes the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at:



