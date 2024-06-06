New Custom Hat Bar Experience to Debut at Gigi Pip’s Salt Lake City Location
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gigi Pip, the renowned purveyor of stylish headwear, is thrilled to announce the exciting addition of a Custom Hat Bar Experience to its Salt Lake City location, opening June 20,2024. This innovative concept merges fashion and creativity, promising an unforgettable experience for patrons.
Inspired by the success of their Mobile Showroom Roadshow Campaign, which brought the spirit of adventure and discovery to communities across the country, Gigi Pip is taking another bold step forward with the introduction of the Custom Hat Bar Experience featuring both Gigi Pip and Two Roads Hat Co. for an experience for both men AND women.
The Custom Hat Bar Experience is an in-person shopping journey equipped with bands, beads, pins, feathers, brands, other hat accessories, and even steaming and shaping from a hat expert. Shop for a new hat to customize or elevate your favorite Gigi Pip hat with a quick steam & new accessories! Build your new hat 1x1, learn the ins + outs of trimming your brim firsthand, as well as insight on how to steam the shape of your brim into your dream hat.
“Not only do we offer a wide range of unique hat styles for both women + men, but we also wanted to offer a way for our customers to customize hats to their own personal style + taste in a truly unique in-person experience you can’t get online,” says Megan Bailey, Director of Product and Marketing for Gigi Pip.
The Custom Hat Bar Experience is set to open its doors on June 20th, promising to be a hub of creativity and connection in the heart of Salt Lake City. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience.
About Gigi Pip:
Gigi Pip is a leading retailer of high-quality headwear, offering a diverse range of hats and accessories designed to empower individuals to express their unique style. With a commitment to craftsmanship and creativity, Gigi Pip has earned a loyal following of fashion-forward enthusiasts. Visit [www.gigipip.com] to explore their latest collections and discover the perfect hat for every occasion.
