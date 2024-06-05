NIA Disaster Management team participates in CDEMA 2024 Hurricane Season Press Conference

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) led a contingent to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Annual Atlantic Hurricane Season Press Conference, held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Tuesday, June 04, 2024.

Minister Brand was accompanied by Principal Assistant Secretary Mr. Micahail Herbert, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) Mr. Brian Dyer, and NDMD Communication Officer Mr. Jack Ngumbah.

“The press conference highlights the preparedness of CDEMA, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the region for what is expected to be an above-normal 2024 hurricane season, and the importance of a coordinated response to what is forecast to be a very active hurricane season,” the Honourable Brand commented following the event.

He affirmed the NIA’s support of the advancement CDEMA’s Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) for the region.

CDEMA Executive Director Elizabeth Riley and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew chaired the press conference, which saw virtual participation by media representatives from across the region.

Prime Minister Drew acknowledged CDEMA’s support through the CDM, highlighting the regional disaster agency’s direct financial contribution of US $164,750.36 over the last year “to advancing disaster risk management in St. Kitts-Nevis.”

Executive Director Riley spoke to important issues such as ensuring builders receive the proper training and qualification in constructing homes to a particular standard that can withstand category five hurricanes and magnitude seven earthquakes, and ensuring the agency has access to adequate disaster relief supplies.

Meantime, St. Kitts-Nevis is preparing to host CDEMA’s 13th Annual Comprehensive Disaster Management Conference scheduled for December 02 to 06, 2024.