Sendit Launches Q&As with Friends, Tops App Store Charts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic Hearts, the company behind leading social networking app Sendit, today introduced “Group Sendits”, a new way to socialize with friends online by answering questions together. The multiplayer experience maintains Sendit’s core Q&A interaction while continuing to evolve into a robust social platform, positioning it to compete with the major social media giants.
Group Sendits transform the app’s solo Q&A experience into one big party. Users can now add up to five friends to their Sendit prompt and start receiving questions together. As Sendit users team up to play “Ask Us Anything,” each person brings their unique perspective and personality to their group, while getting exposure to their friends’ networks.
“The best way to form new relationships in the real world is through warm introductions from mutual friends. Our team’s superpower is understanding the nuances of real social experiences and translating these into digital user experiences,” said Hunter Rice, founder & CEO of Iconic Hearts. “Sendit was designed as a lightweight way to get to know the people around us through Q&A, and now the next critical step is helping our community expand their social circles.”
Whether uncovering a friend's hidden talent or learning about a classmate’s favorite hobby, Sendit’s interactive Q&As have become the mainstream way for the new generation to get to know the people around them. Each day, millions of Sendit users are utilizing the app as a frictionless entrypoint into learning about each other and sparking conversation.
After recently surpassing 1.5M App Store ratings, Sendit’s sustained popularity is a testament to the app’s ability to bring people together. As Gen Alpha navigates their most formative years, Sendit and the Iconic Hearts company are providing a home to meet, laugh, tell secrets, celebrate, and keep friendships for a lifetime. Sendit’s fun and interactive Q&As have not only been adopted by the everyday teen, but also by celebrity content creators who use them to engage with their online communities.
About Sendit:
Sendit is a product developed by Iconic Hearts, Inc., the leading Gen Alpha app developer behind prominent social apps including Noteit, Starmatch and Locksmith. Currently the app has over 1.5M reviews on the App Store with a 4.8 rating and over 5M downloads on Google Play, making it the top Gen Alpha social networking app. The company is based in Culver City, California, and was founded by Hunter Rice in 2019. The company’s mission is to become the primary destination where every social interaction for Gen Alpha can happen. For more information visit: https://iconichearts.com/
Anna Thornton
