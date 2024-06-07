The End Brain Cancer Initiative Releases Free Patient Disease Educational Videos With Top Experts
On May 17th, 2024, the End Brain Cancer Initiative hosted its “2024 Know All Your Treatment Options” (KAYTO24) patient disease education event and webinar. Members of the brain tumor, brain cancer, and metastasized brain tumor communities, including device, diagnostics and pharma companies in the brain cancer space, got the opportunity to hear directly from top experts in the field on topics such as treatments, diagnostics, and progress in the brain cancer space.
Those who missed the event can access these free disease education presentations and videos. All of the expert videos are now available on the End Brain Cancer Initiative website at https://endbraincancer.org/know-all-your-treatment-options-2024/.
This patient disease education event and webinar was made possible by presenting sponsors GammaTile and Kiyatec, as well as other patient disease education sponsors, including Ono Pharmaceutical USA, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Great Purpose Productions, WHIM Social, and more.
GammaTile is a radiation treatment specifically designed for use inside the brain and is FDA-cleared as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in over 100 leading institutions, with more centers being added each month. You can learn more at gammatile.com.
Kiyatec is a functional precision oncology company that measures the response of individual patients’ live cancer cells with its innovative 3D cell culture technology platform. Kiyatec’s 3D Predict Glioma test helps to predict which drugs will be most effective by observing how a patient’s cancer cells react to different chemotherapies. For more information, visit Kiyatec.com.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
