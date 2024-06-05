In the ADVISER Validation collection, there is a new Student Verification report. In the English Learners tab, you will now find an “English Learner Redesignation” report. This report shows English Learner students that have been redesignated as English Fluent, what year redesignated and number of years since redesignated in order to assist districts with monitoring.
