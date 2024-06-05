H.R. 6368, Indian Buffalo Management Act

H.R. 6368 would create a new program through 2030 at the Department of the Interior to assist tribal governments in restoring and managing buffalo herds on their land. Under the bill, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) could award grants to tribes to implement buffalo restoration programs, protect habitat, and conduct activities to enhance the commercial and practical value of buffalo. In addition, the bill would require the department to consult annually with tribal nations on federal initiatives that affect buffalo or buffalo habitats.