H.R. 8195, Strengthening Administrative PAYGO Act of 2024

H.R. 8195 would amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 to permanently require the executive branch to follow administrative pay-as-you-go procedures (PAYGO) before finalizing certain administrative actions. (That requirement expires on December 31, 2024.) Under administrative PAYGO, discretionary administrative actions that would increase direct spending by more than a certain threshold would be required to include additional proposed actions to fully offset the increase in direct spending. The Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is allowed to waive the offset requirement if they conclude that the waiver is necessary for the delivery of essential services or for effective program delivery. The bill would require OMB to report to the Congress on any use of the PAYGO waiver authority and to include summaries of all such actions in the President’s budget submission.

