Preserving the Maritime Economy of Long Island

DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued support of Long Island’s irreplaceable coastal habitat, this significant investment will help grow the capacity of the town of Islip Regional Shellfish Hatchery. As coastal flooding and the impacts of climate change continue to impact the regional market, investments like this advance financial stability and economic growth for shellfish farming businesses on the Great South Bay and other marine waters on Long Island.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York’s agricultural industry is incredibly diverse, spanning from land to sea. Reinvigorating New York’s aquaculture industry is just another piece in the larger puzzle of strengthening our vibrant local food system. This investment in the Regional Shellfish Hatchery on Long Island aligns with the Governor’s State of the State plans to launch New York’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, which will provide a boost to marine agriculture, promote a healthy natural environment, and provide New Yorkers with a nutritious source of locally grown seafood.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “These funds help Suffolk County continue to bolster this incredibly important initiative which helps support our economy, supports our fishing community, and preserves a way of life that personifies the history of Suffolk County. We thank the Governor for supporting this program.”

Islip Town Supervisor Carpenter said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for providing the necessary resources to move this vital project forward. A new Long Island regional facility will be a great addition to ‘Sustain a Bay,’ and an asset to all of the towns on Long Island currently expanding their programs. Demand from other Towns has outpaced the supply, and this new facility will enable the Town of Islip to accommodate the region’s growth. This will benefit not only marine life but also industries such as tourism and recreation that rely on healthy ecosystems.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her support of our region’s rich maritime heritage. The establishment of a Regional Shellfish Hatchery will help meet the needs of our growing aquaculture community while promoting economic growth. This is a win for Long Island!”

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said, “The Governor's support of The Town of Islip's Regional Shellfish Hatchery is a tremendous boost to the local baymen and shellfish economy. Long Island has been known as a top shellfish producer for decades. I know I might be biased, but I believe Long Island Oysters might be some of the best oysters in the world. Thank you, Governor Hochul.”

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said, “Aquaculture is a vital part of our local economy and history. We have been placing millions of baby shellfish into Oyster Bay Harbor and south shore waters, and this investment in a regional shellfish hatchery will help the Town of Oyster Bay achieve its goal of seeding local waterways with 20 million baby oysters and clams a year while improving water quality and the marine environment.”

Town of Smithtown Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said, "Shellfish are mother nature’s little but mighty water filters and a vital part of the local economy, fueling commerce in the shellfishing and hospitality industries, all while working to clean our waterways. This is a fantastic investment; one that I could not be happier to bear witness to, as our neighbors in Islip receive this grant thanks to Governor Hochul's investment in Long Island’s economy. The Town of Smithtown is a loyal customer of the Islip Regional Shellfish Hatchery. We’ve purchased 750,000 hard clam spat and roughly 100,000 oysters in 2024 to date, which is an increase from last year's shellfish program. This is just one small example of how this investment will grow and benefit resiliency in the region. I applaud the Governor, congratulate my colleagues in government, Supervisor Angie Carpenter, and the hatchery team and I look forward to the successful expansion effort."

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel Panico said, “On Long Island, our economy and environment will forever be joined together. I applaud this investment by the Governor to support the shellfish industry and cleaner waters. We take great pride in the maintenance of the health and improvement of our coastal waters, recognizing our role as stewards for future generations.”