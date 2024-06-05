Announcing the German Theatrical Release of Documentary: "War and Justice"

War and Justice - Movie Poster Angelina Jolie and Ben Ferencz - Photo by Filmperspektive

25 Years of the ICC’s Battle Against War Crimes to End All Wars

This film should trigger a massive campaign to stop war as a mechanism for solving conflicts. Otherwise, we are living in Fortnite. To survive, you have to kill everyone.” — Luis Moreno Ocampo

TüBINGEN, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated documentary War and Justice premieres on June 6 at the Kino Museum, chronicling the 25-year history of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and providing an unfiltered look into its relentless mission to end the most serious crimes against humanity.

Directed by Marcus Vetter and Michele Gentile, the film follows the late Benjamin Ferencz, the youngest chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials, Luis Moreno Ocampo, the ICC's first prosecutor and Karim Kahn, the current ICC Prosecutor as they pursue justice for individual world leaders deemed responsible for war crimes.

The film traces two decades of the ICC’s work, highlighting its efforts to hold accountable those responsible for atrocities committed in the Congo, Libya, Ukraine, Palestine and other war-torn regions of the world. The film concludes with Karim Khan, the current ICC prosecutor, traveling to Cairo to warn Hamas and Israel leaders to respect the legal limits. On May 20, 2024 Kahn requested to issue arrest warrants against three Hamas leaders, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Minister of Defense.

Director Marcus Vetter comments, “It’s only now, over one decade after we began work on this documentary, that the world is finally beginning to recognize the urgent danger of escalating wars and the crucial role of the ICC to hold individuals responsible for war crimes, the indiscriminate killing of civilians, and genocide. The ICC’s latest request to issue a new set of arrest warrants for war crimes in Israel and Gaza highlights the timeliness of this film.”

Morgan Rojan of Cinemacy writes that "War and Justice affirms that the biggest threat to our existence is aggressive war,” while Tony Asankomah of GhMovieFreak adds it is “a powerful and evocative documentary that serves as a rallying cry for global action against the horrors of war.”

A question-and-answer session will follow the premiere with the audience,

featuring Marcus Vetter, Michele Gentile, Herta Däubler Gmelin, and Luis Moreno-Ocampo. The discussion will be moderated by bestselling author Marc Friedrich and streamed live.

Global audiences have an opportunity to watch the film for a 72-hour period online and watch the Q&A live at the War and Justice website.

About the Panelists:

Marcus Vetter is an acclaimed director known for his compelling documentaries that often tackle complex social and political issues. His previous works have garnered numerous awards and international recognition.

Luis Moreno Ocampo served as the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, (2003-2012) playing a pivotal role in its establishment and early cases. Previously, he was the deputy prosecutor in the trial against the Argentina military junta, a case presented in the Amazon movie “Argentina,1985.”

Herta Däubler Gmelin is an honorary professor of political science at the Free University of Berlin, focusing on international relations and human rights. Between 1998 and 2002, she was the German Federal Minister of Justice, and between 1972 and 2009, she was a member of the Bundestag.

Marc Friedrich is Germany's most successful non-fiction author (including six bestsellers in a row) and financial expert, as well as a well-known thought leader with a large following on YouTube, radio and TV. Mr. Friedrich has successfully advised individuals, companies, top athletes, actors, family offices, foundations and pension funds on asset protection, asset allocation and crisis prevention for over a decade.

For more information about the film, visit www.war-and-justice.com