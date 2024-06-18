NEW GUIDE HELPS THERAPISTS MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH LESS BURNOUT
The evidence-based system helps clients improve fast and enables therapists to thrive
Peer-reviewed results noted . . . a 50% drop in distress and depression for those study participants who were assessed to have clinically significant distress and depression at baseline.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Stress is consuming and overwhelming us all, especially in today’s post-pandemic, constantly changing world,” says Licensed Professional Counselor and Coach Denise Barnes. She sees firsthand the toll that caregiver stress takes on her clients, other therapists, and herself.
— Denise Barnes
Her new book, Stress to Strength: A Therapist’s Guide to Empower Clients, offers a powerful system for therapists, coaches, and healers to help their clients effectively manage stress and improve their overall well-being. The guide shows therapists how to share this model to revolutionize clients’ coping, as they lower their risk of burnout as caregivers.
Enough with the 'frog in boiling water' syndrome! It’s time for potent adversity hacks and deeper dimensions of self-care.
Barnes has worked in the field of mental health for over thirty years. For most of these years, she worked with those facing life-threatening illnesses. Her research team at AMC Cancer Research Center of the University of Colorado Cancer Center tested the model in a randomized controlled trial with patients exiting Breast Cancer treatment. Peer-reviewed results noted significant outcomes for sexual functioning and post-traumatic growth and a 50% drop in distress and depression for those study participants who were assessed to have clinically significant distress and depression at baseline.*
Barnes’ clients include therapists and leaders who often need to broaden their perspective and tame anxiety fast. The simple steps and powerful tools dance together to help users decode their stress and choose the best-fit options when handling unexpected adversity.
What Clients and Therapists Say:
Clients:
“The tools are realistic. I can do this!”
“A unique approach, unlike anything I’ve experienced. Much better than regurgitating problems!”
Therapists:
“I've gone from lost, to more stable with myself. (The tools) are much more second nature."
“Fantastically helpful to me. I don’t feel like a big ball of stress anymore. I have options.”
Book owners gain access to a private web page with exclusive tips and support from the author. Barnes' mission is to share this groundbreaking model through speaking engagements, podcasts, therapist forums, and articles that can help everyone during this stressful time.
Book Information
Format: 8 x 10” paperback, 82 pages, also available in Kindle eBook version
ISBN: 9798882672484
To purchase: https://soulsavvy.net/stress-to-strength-book-info/ or Amazon.com
To request a review copy: info@soulsavvy.net, 303-501-7402
Social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/denisebarnesboulder/
Facebook: SoulSavvyCO Instagram: soulsavvyco
“Problems are nothing but wake up calls for creativity.”
- Gerhard Gwchwandtner
“When the world gets wacky, the wacky wake up!”
- Tina Tomasichio (Author's comedy character)
* Marcus, A. C., Garrett, K. M, Cella, D., Wenzel, L., Brady, M. J., Fairclough, D., Pate-Willig, M., Barnes, D., Emsbo, S. P., Kluhsman, B. C., Crane, L., Sedlacek, S., & Flynn, P. J. (2010). CAN TELEPHONE COUNSELING POST-TREATMENT IMPROVE PSYCHOSOCIAL OUTCOMES AMONG EARLY STAGE BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS? Psycho-Oncology, 19(9), 923. https://doi.org/10.1002/pon.1653
###
Denise Barnes
The Art of Change Counseling & Training, LLC
+1 303-501-7402
info@soulsavvy.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Crossing the Bridge to Reset with Rocky Mountain sanctuary background