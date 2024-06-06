Announcing the Jillian Harris x cuddle+kind Collection: Stylish, Ethical, and Heartwarming Dolls
Jillian, Justin, Leo, Annie with Nacho & Peaches showing off Bea, Hayden & George the Jillian Harris x cuddle+kind Collection
Jillian Harris, Former BACHELORETTE, Releases Doll Collection to Provide Millions of Meals to Children in Need
The company's mission of donating 10 meals to children in need for every doll sold resonated with Harris, who says it's crucial for her to "feel really good" about anything she puts her name on.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-faceted celebrity and entrepreneur, Jillian Harris and her entrepreneurial fiancée, Justin Pasutto have teamed up with award-winning doll makers cuddle+kind to bring you a delightful collection of heirloom quality dolls that are near and dear to their family’s heart.
Former Bachelor/ Bachelorette and national television Host for several renowned interior design shows, Jillian has captivated audiences across the globe. She has also brought her glowing heart and eye for design into homes worldwide through her digital platforms, reaching 2 million+ followers daily. Jillian currently leads three highly successful businesses—spanning media, product, and education sectors—as the Founder of Jillian Harris Design Inc. and The Jilly Academy and Co-founder of The Jilly Box. Most notably, she is a devoted mother, fiancé, charitable champion, storyteller, and a quintessential busy bee who leads all aspects of her life with a value-based approach.
Justin is a former pro snowboarder and multi-faceted entrepreneur with a focus on all things fatherhood and family. When he isn’t perfecting his golf swing, you can find him in the kitchen creating new recipes or working outdoors, perfecting their garden, grass and farm.
Together, they pour their heart and soul into every endeavor, and their latest collaboration with cuddle+kind is no exception.
The Jillian Harris x Justin Pasutto x cuddle+kind collection features a branded line of hand-knit dolls inspired by Jillian and Justin’s adorable boxer dogs, Peaches and Nacho. This heirloom-quality collection includes three dolls featuring adorable pops of color, soft pastels, and Jillian's signature gingham. Available in Little (13”) and Regular (20”), the line includes beautiful Bea in a rainbow-striped skirt with crocheted bows on each shoulder and a daisy by her ear; easygoing George in hand-stitched checked shorts, striped crew socks, and a charming ringer tee; and Hayden in a gorgeous, hand-loomed gingham romper with scalloped straps.
But what sets these dolls apart is their purpose. cuddle+kind is known for their fair trade, hand-knit dolls that help feed children in need. With more than 31 million meals provided to children around the world and support for over 1,000 female artisans, cuddle+kind's mission aligns perfectly with Jillian and Justin’s values.
Book an interview with Jillian to learn more about her inspiration for these soft and cuddly dolls and why she chose cuddle+kind as her partner. Her passion for design, storytelling, and giving back shines through in this heartwarming collection.
About cuddle+kind:
cuddle+kind is on a mission to provide children around the world the nutrition they need to thrive. Every purchase of a beautiful, lovingly handcrafted cuddle+kind doll provides 10 meals to a child in need and empowers 1,000 female artisans in Peru and Nepal with fair-trade income. Hand knit with premium natural cotton yarn (super safe for even the littlest babies), each cuddle+kind doll is a unique work of art and makes an elegant addition to any nursery. cuddle+kind is a 2-time recipient of Good Housekeeping’s Best Toy Award and a 7-time winner of the Oppenheim Platinum Toy Award - the perfect baby gift! With over 20,000 5-star reviews, the award-winning line and its powerful social impact have been featured in major media outlets, including Real Simple, Good Morning America, Vogue, People, and many more. To date, cuddle+kind has funded over 31+ million meals and is on track to reach 35 million meals served by the end of 2023. Learn more at www.cuddleandkind.com.
