Deepgram Acquires Poised, Elevating Real-Time Voice AI Communication
Pioneering voice AI provider acquires assets, IP, and talent to enhance user interactions in virtual meetingsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepgram, a leading foundational AI company specializing in voice AI, is excited to announce the acquisition of Poised, the innovative minds behind the Poised AI Coach service. This strategic acquisition includes Poised’s proprietary technology and integrations, as well as key members of its engineering team.
Poised AI Coach is an advanced communication tool that leverages voice AI to provide real-time, actionable feedback during online meetings. Compatible with popular platforms like Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, Poised helps users enhance their communication skills by offering personalized suggestions, ultimately boosting confidence and engagement in virtual interactions.
"Voice is poised to become the predominant interface for human-computer interaction, and to realize its full potential, AI systems have to be seamlessly and meaningfully integrated into our personal workflows and day to day work life experience," said Scott Stephenson, CEO and co-founder of Deepgram. "Poised AI Coach perfectly embodies this vision by delivering a useful, intelligent communication assistant that improves conversations in real-time."
With this acquisition, Deepgram continues to build on its industry-leading AI models for speech to text, text to speech, and audio intelligence. The addition of Poised AI Coach into Deepgram's portfolio will not only showcase the future potential of voice AI but also provide immediate, substantial value to users seeking to improve their virtual meeting experiences.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Poised team and their innovative product to Deepgram," added Stephenson. "This acquisition empowers end users to leverage voice AI for personal communication improvement, opening new avenues for customer experience enhancement, productivity gains, and technological innovation."
Existing Poised customers will experience uninterrupted service and can look forward to enhanced functionality over time. New users are invited to explore the benefits of Poised AI Coach by signing up for free at https://www.poised.com, or contact us to learn more.
About Deepgram
Deepgram is the leading voice AI platform provider for enterprises and conversational AI leaders. Deepgram's end-to-end deep learning platform delivers accurate, fast, and scalable speech recognition, voice synthesis, and spoken language understanding for voice-enabled applications, such as call analytics, virtual assistants, customer service agents, and transcription services. Deepgram is on a mission to unlock the value of voice data and make voice AI accessible and affordable for everyone. Founded in 2015, Deepgram is backed by Madrona, Nvidia, Y-Combinator, Wing VC, and other investors. For more information, visit https://deepgram.com or follow us on Twitter @DeepgramAI.
About Poised
Poised is the creator of the Poised AI Coach service, an AI-powered communication tool designed to provide real-time, actionable feedback during online meetings. Compatible with major virtual meeting platforms, Poised helps users enhance their communication skills and boost their confidence in virtual interactions. Poised is backed by leading VCs and executives from Zoom, Slack, Loom, LinkedIn, Lattice, and more. Learn more at poised.com.
Natalie Rutgers
Deepgram
+1 650-727-4748
