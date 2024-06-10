THE SALES COLLECTIVE, INC. APPOINTS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

Transform, Energize, & Accelerate Your Sales Team’s Growth

Sales Veteran Braedi DeLong Joins The Sales Collective as COO to Enhance Operational Excellence and Drive Strategic Growth

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sales Collective, Inc., a leader in data-driven B2B sales transformation, announced today the appointment of Braedi DeLong to Chief Operating Officer.

Mrs. DeLong joins the executive team, bringing over two decades of experience creating, establishing, optimizing, and growing companies. Her diverse background spans across industries, from continuing education and venture capital to entrepreneurship and various Fortune 500 companies, with her most recent role being COO of A Sales Growth Company. Braedi has consistently demonstrated a talent for problem-solving and achieved impressive operational results throughout her career.

“I’m so excited to join such a talented and dedicated group of professionals,” said Mrs. DeLong, incoming Chief Operating Officer. “I am a big believer in building talent-dense organizations and that is exactly what The Sales Collective has in place. Together, we will lead the next era of sales transformation towards competency-based hiring, training, and coaching, while we push companies toward a more holistic and sustainable revenue strategy.”

"Our company is on the cusp of a groundbreaking launch that will change the game in the sales training and sales transformation space,” said David Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer of The Sales Collective. “Braedi will be instrumental in designing the marketing, product, and operating strategy for our next phase of growth."

About The Sales Collective, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, The Sales Collective, Inc. strives to be a global leader in revenue transformation through holistic, data-driven solutions and improving the enterprise value of our clients, all while finding joy and enriching the lives of the people on our team. We value passion, accountability, integrity, excellence, and having each other’s backs. Transform, energize, & accelerate your sales team’s growth - come join the movement that has helped over 300 B2B companies use data & systems to transform how they go to market.