Arborchem Products Welcomes the dos PISTOLOS Double Barreled Sprayer
Up close image of The dos PISTOLOS Double Barreled Sprayer. Two outlets now in all aluminum casting for rugged durability and performance. This sprayer comes with a one year, not questions asked warranty.
The dos PISTOLOS Double Barreled Herbicide Sprayer is available through Arborchem Products, one of the most respected names in vegetation management solutions.
Years of prototyping and extensive testing, followed by its adoption by major application companies in America, demonstrate that dos PISTOLOS is a valuable addition to the right-of-way industry.”MEMPHIS, UNITED STAES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dos PISTOLOS is proud to announce that their innovative Double Barreled Herbicide Sprayer is now available through Arborchem Products, one of the most respected names in vegetation management solutions. Arborchem’s unparalleled commitment to excellence and comprehensive support ensures clients receive the best in cutting-edge products and industry-leading expertise. The dos PISTOLOS Double Barreled Sprayer is a logical addition to Arborchem’s extensive line of application equipment.
A New Standard in Efficiency and Precision
The dos PISTOLOS Double Barreled Sprayer is Precision Engineered and Made in America. Key features include:
● The only two trigger, two outlet sprayer on the market.
● Simple, rugged, and durable design meant to last
● Made from cast aluminum and stainless steel for long life.
● Field serviceable in minutes with basic tools.
● 1/4 NPT inlets and outlets to accommodate commonly used fittings and nozzles.
● All o-rings are Viton and compatible with most common herbicides.
● Lightweight with a large beavertail to significantly reduce operator fatigue
● Dual triggers can be activated one at a time or both together to speed application.
● Highly versatile with its ability to use Teejet flat fan, 5500 series adjustable tips, and
Arborchem’s exclusive Thinvert © nozzles.
● One year “No Questions Asked” replacement guarantee.
Arborchem: Leading the Way in Vegetation Management Arborchem stands at the forefront of the vegetation management industry, offering a unique blend of innovative products, specialized expertise, and unparalleled customer support. Their tailored solutions empower clients in the Utility, Roadside, Railroad, Forestry, Aquatic, and Municipal markets. Known for their rigorous standards and personalized approach, Arborchem ensures that all their offerings exceed industry expectations and provide significant value to their clients.
Empowering Clients with Superior Tools
As a premier distributor of the dos PISTOLOS Double Barreled Herbicide Sprayer, Arborchem strengthens its position as a trusted partner in your application business. Their client-centric approach ensures that customers can rely on high-quality products like the Double Barreled Sprayer.
To learn more about the dos PISTOLOS Double Barreled Herbicide Sprayer and
Arborchem’sindustry-leading services, visit www.dospistolos.com and
www.arborchem.com
