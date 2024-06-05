Off-targets of BRAF inhibitors disrupt endothelial signaling and vascular barrier function

In the present study, we aimed at elucidating the effects of BRAFi treatment on vascular endothelial signaling and functionality. We observed that paradoxical ERK activation occurs in endothelial cells. Simultaneously, numerous other signaling cascades were affected by BRAFi treatment, which we could show in a global mass spectrometry (MS)-based phosphoproteomics analysis. The comparison of several clinically used BRAFi revealed that endothelial off-targets were highly variable among treatments. Essential endothelial functions, most prominently the endothelial barrier, were also differentially affected by BRAFi treatment. Together, our data provide insights into the mechanisms of BRAFi-induced endothelial signaling disruption and dysfunction, which adds another piece to the puzzle of understanding the role of the TME in treatment outcomes and AEs in advanced melanoma.

In recent years, it has been increasingly recognized that BRAFi have off-target effects on stromal cells of the tumor microenvironment (TME), such as fibroblasts, but also on immune cells, and that these off-targets could have a crucial impact on the treatment outcome ( Callahan et al, 2014 ; Corrales et al, 2021 ; Loria et al, 2022 ). However, the vascular system has been severely underrepresented in this line of research, even though the vascular endothelium is in contact with high concentrations of BRAFi in the circulation. For example, patients receiving vemurafenib experience plasma levels of up to 61.4 μg/ml (≙125.32 μM), which easily exceeds thresholds for interactions with multiple off-target kinases ( Bollag et al, 2010 ; European Medicines Agency, 2012 ).

Furthermore, paradoxical activation of the MAPK pathway is not the only mechanism responsible for resistance and AEs. Therapeutic kinase inhibitors have repeatedly been investigated for their polypharmacology, meaning that they have binding capacities for a number of proteins aside from their designated target. For example, vemurafenib has been shown to inhibit not only mutant BRAF but also WT BRAF and CRAF in cell-free assays ( Bollag et al, 2010 ). In higher concentrations it can inhibit a variety of other kinases, including LCK, YES1, SRC, or CSK. Dabrafenib has also been reported to act on WT BRAF and CRAF ( Rheault et al, 2013 ). A comprehensive investigation on the target promiscuity of these inhibitors has been published in 2017, elucidating their binding capacities in protein lysates of cancer cells ( Klaeger et al, 2017 ).

We further aimed to investigate the effects of clinically used BRAFi on the vasculature in skin biopsies from advanced melanoma patients who had been treated with BRAFi. We obtained archived skin biopsies before and during therapy from one patient who had received vemurafenib monotherapy, one with vemurafenib + cobimetinib, and three patients who had been treated with dabrafenib + trametinib. Tissue sections were then subjected to immunofluorescence staining for vascular markers and quantification of signal intensity was performed in tumor-adjacent skin. Our image analysis showed that within the VE-cadherin-positive endothelium, the signal of tight junction protein claudin-5 was decreased upon vemurafenib monotherapy (72% during treatment versus before, patient #1), whereas the combinations of vemurafenib + cobimetinib and dabrafenib + trametinib did not have strong effects ( Table 2 ). In podoplanin-positive lymphatic vessel walls, we found a decrease in both VE-cadherin and claudin-5 signal upon vemurafenib monotherapy (62% and 41% during treatment versus before, respectively). Representative images of arteries, capillaries, and lymphatic vessels in patient #1 showed the loss of VE-cadherin and claudin-5 signal intensity during vemurafenib treatment ( Fig 6A ). Sample autofluorescence images from the same positions show no overlap between the signal from junctions and tissue autofluorescence ( Fig 6B ). Patients who received either of the combination treatments did not show the same effects ( Table 2 and Fig S8 ). Of note, patient #5 was matched with a control sample from a different patient and generally displayed higher fluorescence intensity values during treatment for all markers and quantification masks.

A weak endothelial barrier can have detrimental consequences, not only because of the leakage of fluid and small molecules, but also during metastasis formation. Based on a previously published in vitro model of tumor cell invasion ( Holzner et al, 2016 ), we measured the size of melanoma spheroid-induced gaps in BRAFi-treated DMEC monolayers ( Fig 5B ). Pre-treatment with high doses of vemurafenib weakened the endothelial barrier against invading tumor cells, resulting in a significantly larger gap area compared with vehicle control treatment ( Fig 5C and D ). None of the other inhibitors affected the spheroid-induced gap area.

(A) Immunofluorescence images of confluent dermal microvascular endothelial cells (DMEC), treated with DMSO, vemurafenib, or dabrafenib for 1 h. Cyan = claudin-5, white = VE-Cadherin, yellow = F-actin. Scale bars = 50 μm. Right panel: Quantification of overall fluorescence intensities of junctional markers, normalized to the DAPI signal intensity, depicted as mean + SD (n = 9–20 images per condition). (B) Fluorescently labelled DMEC monolayers were treated with BRAFi for 6 h, before incubation with melanoma spheroids for 6 h. Melanoma cells breached the endothelial barrier and lead to gaps in the monolayers. (C) Brightfield and fluorescence images of melanoma spheroids on top of DMEC monolayers. Gaps (red line) were measured in the endothelial monolayer beneath spheroids (white dotted line). (D) The area of gaps is depicted as mean ± SD (n[treatment] = 37–60 spheroids, n[control] = 176 spheroids, from at least three independent experiments). For statistical analysis, all treatments were compared with the DMSO control.

(A) Exemplary gating for FACS-based sorting of dermal microvascular endothelial cells into BEC (CD31-positive, podoplanin-negative) and LEC (double-positive). Sorted cells of three dermal microvascular endothelial cells donors were used for electrical cell-substrate impedance sensing measurements. (B) electrical cell-substrate impedance sensing real-time measurements of electrical barrier resistance in BEC or LEC monolayers upon BRAFi treatment, displayed as resistance change (ohm) from the time of inhibitor addition (mean ± SD, n = 3–6 biological replicates in three separate experiments). Statistical testing was performed either via one-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons (vemurafenib) or unpaired t tests (dabrafenib, encorafenib, PLX8394). Tests were performed between treatments and their respective DMSO control, according to cell type.

(A) electrical cell-substrate impedance sensing real-time measurements of electrical barrier resistance in a dermal microvascular endothelial cells monolayer upon BRAFi treatment, displayed as resistance change (ohm) from the time of inhibitor addition (mean ± SD, n = 5–10 biological replicates in four separate experiments). (B) Permeability of fluorescently labelled tracers Na-Fluorescein (375 Da) and TRITC-dextrane (70 kD) after 1 and 6 h of BRAFi treatment (n = 3–4 experiments with three biological replicates each). Results are depicted as fold change of the DMSO control (mean ± SD). Significance was tested using two-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons with the DMSO control.

(A) Fluorescence images of live dermal microvascular endothelial cells positive for calcein AM (cyan) and dead dermal microvascular endothelial cells positive for ethidium homodimer-1 (EthD1, yellow), after treatment with indicated BRAFi for 1 or 6 h. Hoechst (blue) was used as a nuclear counterstain to identify the total number of cells present. Wells treated with 100 μM of PLX8394 (P100) had a higher level of background fluorescence because of precipitate formation in the EthD1 channel that did not colocalize with the nuclear stain. (B) Quantification and statistical analysis of calcein- or EthD1-positive cells (n = 8–10 biological replicates from three independent experiments), measured within Hoechst-positive nuclei.

Next, we investigated if the diverse effects on signaling pathways have functional consequences in endothelial cells. After 1 h of exposure, endothelial cell viability was not affected significantly by any inhibitor except for dabrafenib, with viability remaining above 90% for all tested concentrations ( Fig S3 ). Furthermore, BRAFi did not induce surface expression of activation markers such as ICAM-1 and E-Selectin ( Fig S4 ). However, electrical cell-substrate impedance sensing (ECIS) measurements of DMEC monolayers revealed a substantial dose-dependent disruption of electrical barrier resistance (measured at 250 Hz) by vemurafenib ( Fig 4A ). After 1 h, vemurafenib induced a significant decrease in barrier resistance at concentrations ranging from 10 to 100 μM. Dabrafenib disrupted the endothelial barrier only at the highest concentration, whereas encorafenib had no significant effect, even at high concentrations. Surprisingly, PLX8394 treatment also induced a drop in barrier resistance at 50 and 100 μM. The impact of BRAFi on electrical barrier resistance was similar between blood endothelial cells (BEC) and lymphatic endothelial cells (LEC, Fig S5 ). Concurrently, high doses of vemurafenib and PLX8394 increased endothelial permeability of high (70 kD) and low (376 D) molecular weight tracers in a transwell assay after 1 and 6 h when compared with the vehicle control ( Fig 4B ). Dabrafenib and encorafenib had no effect on tracer permeability in this assay. In addition, we observed that high doses of vemurafenib induced visible disruptions of endothelial cell-cell junctions ( Fig 5A ). Tight and adherens junctions appeared smooth and continuous in vehicle control-treated DMEC monolayers, as visualized by immunofluorescence of claudin-5 and vascular endothelial (VE)-cadherin. In contrast, junctions were visibly interrupted and disorganized upon treatment with 100 μM of vemurafenib, and the junction fragments appeared attached to actin stress fibers. Junction disruption also manifested as decreased fluorescence intensity of junctional markers claudin-5 and VE-cadherin. Dabrafenib did not alter the junction architecture to the same extent ( Figs 5A and S6 ). Of note, 100 μM of PLX8394 also induced visible junction disruptions and intercellular gaps ( Fig S7 ). BEC and LEC were differentiated by Prox1 staining and showed comparable effects on junction architecture upon BRAFi treatment ( Figs S6 and S7 ).

We then integrated our experimental phosphopeptide abundance data with known kinase-substrate interactions to predict kinase activity via the previously published KinSwingR package ( Engholm-Keller et al, 2019 ). Based on the phosphosites present in our dataset, we identified potential substrates for 156 kinases and computed their activity scores for each inhibitor treatment compared with the control. Hierarchical clustering of the 50 most differentially active kinases among inhibitor treatments emphasized the sometimes-contrasting effects of the used BRAFi on the vasculature ( Fig 3A ). STRING-based physical interaction networks of those kinases revealed that several CDKs and MAPKs, as well as GSK3-α/β, were inhibited with dabrafenib and the high dose of vemurafenib, whereas Src-family kinases, AKT1, and protein kinases A and C were particularly activated with dabrafenib ( Fig 3B ). Encorafenib only had mild effects on predicted kinase activity, despite manipulating multiple phosphoproteins. Klaeger et al published an extensive study using cancer cell lysates to investigate the target promiscuity of 243 clinical kinase inhibitors, including vemurafenib, dabrafenib, and encorafenib ( Klaeger et al, 2017 ). They used a competitive affinity assay with immobilized broad-spectrum inhibitors (kinobeads) combined with mass spectrometry-based protein quantification, to assess which proteins would be bound by individual kinase inhibitors in lysates from leukemia, neuroblastoma, and adenocarcinoma cell lines. We compared their datasets with the kinase activity predictions in our data from endothelial cells to deduce which off-targets could be directly bound by BRAFi and which could be downstream effectors ( Table 1 ). Klaeger et al (2017) identified 10 proteins that were directly bound by vemurafenib (up to 30 μM), three of which also occurred in our kinase dataset (BRAF, PTK6, TGFBR2). Notably, BRAF was paradoxically activated by 10 μM but inhibited by 100 μM vemurafenib. We found an overlap of 24 kinases that were directly bound by dabrafenib and were also present in our prediction dataset (total of 56 proteins in the Klaeger dataset). Especially a group of CDKs were strongly inhibited by dabrafenib and also shown to be physically bound in low μM concentrations. Other kinases that were present in both datasets include ABL1/2, HCK, JAK2, and YES1. Interestingly, some kinases that were identified in the Klaeger dataset (CAMK4, FYN, and LCK) were activated by dabrafenib treatment. Encorafenib bound 28 proteins in the Klaeger dataset, 10 of which we also identified. In this case, especially GSK3-α/β as well as MAPK8/9 and MAPKAPK2 were inhibited in encorafenib treated samples by direct interaction. Our phosphoproteomics and kinase prediction data clearly highlight different off-targets among clinically used BRAFi in endothelial cells, even though these molecules were all designed to target mutant BRAF in melanoma cells.

Mass spectrometry-based phosphoproteomics data of dermal microvascular endothelial cells treated with vehicle control (DMSO), 10 μM of vemurafenib (V10), dabrafenib (D10), encorafenib (E10), PLX8394 (P10), or 100 μM vemurafenib (V100) for 1 h. (A) Z-scored phosphosite abundance per condition (n = 3 donors). (B) Overlaps of significantly up- (red) or downregulated (blue) phosphoproteins among treatments relative to the DMSO control (Limma, logFC ± 1, P ≤ 0.05). (C) Phosphoprotein abundance of treatments compared with the DMSO control. (D) Reactome pathway enrichment analysis of proteins with a significantly altered phosphorylation status, listed according to P-value and enrichment ratio calculated as entities found/total number of entities in the pathway.

To investigate if clinically relevant concentrations of BRAFi not only induce direct effects on MAPK signaling but also induce off-target effects in endothelial cells, we used an MS-based phosphoproteomics approach to determine altered phosphosites in phosphoproteins in DMEC after 1 h of BRAFi treatment. Whereas BRAFi did not affect overall protein expression after 1 h ( Fig S2 ), our analysis of phosphopeptides in Fig 2A revealed distinct phosphorylation patterns for the tested inhibitors. The striking heterogeneity in phosphorylation among treatments became even more obvious when we found that most of the significantly altered phosphosites were unique for the individual inhibitors ( Fig 2B ). In more detail, only two phosphosites were commonly inhibited by all treatments, namely Desmoplakin (DSP, S2209) and Band 4.1-like protein 2 (EPB41L2, S87). A decrease in phosphorylation of Cortactin (CTTN, S261), Paxillin (PXN, S270), RHO GTPase-activating protein 29 (ARHGAP29, S356), and Liprin-beta-1 (PPFIBP1, S908) was observed in all treatments except 10 μM of vemurafenib. We observed that dabrafenib (10 μM) treatment led to the highest number of altered phosphosites, namely 107. Interestingly, the same concentration of vemurafenib induced only minimal changes, whereas the higher concentration had stronger effects with 4 versus 95 significantly altered phosphosites ( Fig 2C ). Reactome pathway enrichment analysis of the differentially phosphorylated proteins revealed that each of the inhibitors induced changes in its individual set of pathways ( Fig 2D ), which again highlighted the different global effects of BRAFi. For example, vemurafenib (100 μM) interfered with pathways involved in mTOR and RHO GTPase signaling, whereas the effects of dabrafenib were associated with different aspects of the MAPK pathway.

(A, B) Fluorescence-based detection of pERK1/2 (T202/Y204), total ERK1/2 and GAPDH in Western blots of melanoma cells (A) and dermal microvascular endothelial cells (B), treated with indicated concentrations of vemurafenib for 1 h. (C) Quantification of band intensities of blots shown in A+B (pERK/ERK ratio) displayed as fold change from the respective vehicle control. (D) Fluorescence-based detection and respective quantifications of ERK1/2 phosphorylation in Western blots of dermal microvascular endothelial cells treated with indicated BRAFi concentrations for 1 h. Quantification of band intensities is displayed as fold change of pERK/ERK ratio from the vehicle control (mean ± SD, n = 3–4).

Discussion

Targeted therapies aimed at mutant BRAF and downstream MAPK signaling components are effective treatments against BRAF-V600E/K-positive melanoma. Currently, three different inhibitors against advanced BRAF-mutant melanoma are clinically approved for therapy: vemurafenib, dabrafenib, and encorafenib. They have different pharmacodynamic profiles that are connected to their inhibitory potency towards mutant BRAF and off-target effects. A detailed review from 2019 discusses the differences among clinically used BRAF and MEK inhibitors, regarding their pharmacodynamics and particularly their adverse event profiles (Heinzerling et al, 2019). Vascular endothelial cells come in direct contact with high inhibitor concentrations and could influence treatment outcomes; however, studies that investigate the effects of BRAFi on the vascular endothelium are lacking. Therefore, our findings of differential effects of clinically used BRAFi on endothelial cells inform the field about potential pathways that could elicit side effects or provide a protumorigenic microenvironment.

Off-targets in endothelial cells Apart from effects within their target pathway, kinase inhibitors can typically also bind and interfere with other kinases. For example, vemurafenib is known to target not only mutant BRAF but also CRAF, SRMS, and ACK1 with a similar IC 50 (18–48 nM) and numerous other kinases in the low μM range in cell-free assays (Bollag et al, 2010). The plasma levels of vemurafenib in patients are by far exceeding thresholds for interfering with a broad range of kinases. This suggests that, apart from MAPK, other signaling pathways would also be affected by BRAFi treatment. To gain deeper insights into kinase signaling dynamics of BRAFi treatment, we performed MS-based proteomics and phosphoproteomics of DMEC treated with the respective inhibitors. We observed no changes in protein abundance, but all used BRAFi had considerable effects on phosphorylation after 1 h of treatment. To our surprise, each BRAFi affected a specific subset of phosphoproteins inside and outside of the MAPK pathway. Vemurafenib in the lower concentration (10 μM) caused only minor alterations in the phosphoproteome of endothelial cells, but the higher dose of 100 μM had a similarly strong effect as 10 μM of the other BRAFi, which also underlines the pharmacodynamic differences among these inhibitors. The different effects of BRAFi suggest that phosphosites are altered by off-target kinases outside of the MAPK pathway. This hints at a considerable amount of polypharmacology, or target promiscuity, which describes the capacity of an inhibitor to bind more than one target. Target promiscuity can be attributed to the fact that most kinase inhibitors attack the ATP-binding pocket of their target, which is structurally similar among kinases and other enzymes (Tong & Seeliger, 2015; Karoulia et al, 2017). This phenomenon can have detrimental but also beneficial aspects, especially in drug repurposing, but also in complex diseases such as cancer, where concomitant manipulation of oncogenic pathways could either impede or improve treatment efficacy (Kabir & Muth, 2022). For example, recent publications have identified mTOR signaling and the SEMA6A/RHOA/YAP axis as off-target mechanisms in BRAFi-associated tumor-protective effects of fibroblasts in the TME (Seip et al, 2016; Loria et al, 2022). The relevance of effects in the TME is evident and we are first to describe the molecular consequences of second and third-generation BRAFi treatment on the vascular endothelium. To truly understand the promiscuous nature of therapeutic agents, a comprehensive analysis of on- and off-target effects is necessary, in which proteomics and PTMomics play a central role (Zecha et al, 2023). A study by Klaeger et al investigated the target promiscuity of clinical kinase inhibitors with a competitive affinity assay (kinobeads) paired with MS to assess which proteins would be bound by individual kinase inhibitors in cancer cell lysates (Klaeger et al, 2017). Comparing their datasets with our kinase activity predictions in endothelial cells, we found notable parallels between physical binding and activity regulation for vemurafenib, dabrafenib, and encorafenib. Although physical binding affinity correlated with kinase inhibition in most cases, some of the kinases that were bound by dabrafenib in the Klaeger dataset, including CAMK4, FYN and LCK showed a higher predicted activity in endothelial cells. In addition, BRAF activity was increased after treatment with 10 μM, but decreased with 100 μM vemurafenib, highlighting a dynamic dose response that is reflected in the results of Fig 1D and could also apply to off-target kinases. A comparison of these two datasets highlights two aspects of BRAFi dynamics in human cells: predicted kinase activity in an intact layer of live endothelial cells complements physical binding data in cancer cell lysates. It allowed us to identify inhibiting and activating off-targets that overlapped between the datasets. Together with the above cited published studies about off-targets of BRAFi, our findings provide additional support to the hypothesis that effects cannot be attributed to aberrant MAPK signaling alone but also arise from target promiscuity. The heterogenous alterations of protein targets among different BRAFi were also reflected in our analysis of enriched signaling pathways in BRAFi-treated endothelial cells. We observed that each BRAFi manipulated its individual set of pathways. For example, we observed enriched terms involving RHO GTPase signaling particularly in samples treated with 100 μM vemurafenib. The importance of RHO GTPases in endothelial homeostasis, especially in angiogenesis and permeability, has been discovered many years ago (Wojciak-Stothard et al, 1998; Carbajal & Schaeffer, 1999; Van Nieuw Amerongen et al, 2000). It is known that RHOA regulates vascular permeability by interacting with the cytoskeleton at the site of endothelial junctions, which destabilizes cell-cell contacts (van Buul & Timmerman, 2016; Reinhard et al, 2017). Surprisingly, only dabrafenib treatment was associated with enriched terms regarding RAS and RAF signaling. These findings highlight the distinct off-target effects of BRAFi in endothelial cells.

Functional implications There is not much literature regarding functional effects of BRAFi on endothelial cells, apart from one recent publication that investigated the effect of 28 clinically used kinase inhibitors on endothelial permeability (Dankwa et al, 2021). However, they did not include any BRAF-specific inhibitors, except the first-generation inhibitor sorafenib, which induced a weakly barrier-disruptive phenotype. In this study, we observed that vemurafenib and PLX8394 induced a dose-dependent breakdown of electrical barrier resistance as well as a hyperpermeability for low and high molecular weight fluorescent tracers. High doses also interrupted the integrity of endothelial tight and adherens junctions, which were linked to the actin cytoskeleton. The effects of BRAFi on barrier resistance and cell-cell junctions were comparable between endothelial cells of blood and lymphatic origin. Thus, our functional results confirmed what would be expected from our phosphoproteome analysis and the above cited literature, especially for altered RHO GTPase signaling. However, we did not observe a correlation between paradoxical ERK activation and functional response. Dabrafenib and encorafenib clearly induced a paradoxical ERK activation, but only vemurafenib treatment caused severe endothelial barrier dysfunction. In addition, the dimerization inhibitor PLX8394 did not induce paradoxical MAPK signaling but had similar effects on endothelial function as vemurafenib. Despite the widespread assumption that paradoxical MAPK signaling is mainly responsible for unwanted side effects from data in stromal cells (Adelmann et al, 2016), we provide proof that this is not the case for vascular endothelial cells. In addition, we investigated the barrier resistance of endothelial cells against tumor cell spheroids based on a previous model of tumor cell invasiveness (Holzner et al, 2016). In our experimental setup, only a high dose of vemurafenib significantly weakened the endothelium against melanoma cell spheroids. Although this simplified model does not account for many factors involved in metastasis formation in vivo, it gives insights about vemurafenib in facilitating the extravasation of tumor cells. Indeed, it has been previously shown that vemurafenib treatment was associated with a higher metastatic burden in a drug-resistant melanoma mouse model (Obenauf et al, 2015) but long-term data from clinical studies on this aspect in human patients are missing. Notably, dabrafenib and encorafenib had no or minimal effects on the endothelial barrier function even at high concentrations, despite inducing paradoxical MAPK activation and affecting multiple off-target pathways. Comparing the functional results with our phosphoproteomics data, we are not able to pinpoint exactly which off-targets are responsible for adverse effects on endothelial barrier function yet, but we propose closer investigation of promising candidates such as RHOA, CDKs, PKA, or GSK3-β and interactions between them based on the data in this study.