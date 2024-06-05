Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC. Signs Singer/Songwriter Kate Kristine
Wall of Fame Entertainment announces the signing of the talented Kate Kristine, marking a significant milestone in her budding music career.
I’m so incredibly excited to join the WOFE family and dive even further into music, especially with “Voice Memos” coming out in early fall!”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC. (WOFE) is thrilled to announce the signing of exceptionally talented singer/songwriter Kate Kristine. This significant move aligns with WOFE's mission to inspire and enact meaningful and productive careers.
— Kate Kristine
Kate Kristine, guided by her manager, Matthew Smith—a well-respected figure with a distinguished background as a retired Sergeant Major in the Army Infantry—stands on the brink of a promising music career. As she embarks on her freshman year at Belmont University, Kate is set to record her debut EP, "Voice Memos," with Steve Stubblefield, a seasoned music producer and proud Belmont graduate.
"Signing with WOFE is not just a milestone for Kate; it's a testament to her drive, incredible talent, and the bright future. Her dedication and passion for music are unmatched, and we're excited to see her grow and thrive in this industry," remarked Matthew Smith.
Kate Kristine expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I'm so incredibly excited to join the WOFE family and dive even further into music, especially with 'Voice Memos' coming out in early fall! Music has been my heart and soul since I was young, and I can't wait to share my songs and stories with the rest of the world."
Kate's fall debut EP release is an eagerly anticipated milestone that marks the beginning of her promising career. Additionally, her upcoming move to Nashville and the scheduling of live performances signify her commitment and readiness to connect with audiences nationwide.
WOFE invites music journalists, editors, bloggers, and publicists to celebrate Kate Kristine's signing. This collaboration highlights WOFE's commitment to bringing fresh, authentic voices to the forefront of the music industry.
Stay tuned for updates on Kate Kristine's journey, including the release of her debut EP. Get ready to experience this rising star's captivating talent.
**About Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC.**
Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC. is an avant-garde artist management company in Nashville, TN. The company focuses on artist empowerment and disrupting the music industry with innovative strategies and dedicated support for its artists. WOFE has pioneered a unique business model to democratize professional representation in the entertainment industry.
