New Army Reserve Ambassador appointed to Vermont

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. –

Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, has confirmed the appointment by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, of Lawrence M. Forsyth as a United States Army Reserve Ambassador for Vermont.

Forsyth is currently employed by the Vermont Department of Labor as the state’s Veterans Services Coordinator. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership. He serves as a VFW Senior Vice Commander, and is involved with the Governor’s Vermont Veterans Fund, National Association of State Workforce Agencies, and the Governor’s Committee for the Employment of People with Disabilities

Forsyth retired from the U.S. Army in 2014 as a major. He is a certified instructor whose areas of expertise include recruiting, building community partners, counseling, and conducting boards. His community service includes supporting the crews of the U.S.S. Montpelier and Vermont, laying wreaths at the Veterans Cemetery, participating in Veterans and Memorial Day ceremonies, and supporting efforts such as Carry the Load and Vermont Green Up Day.

The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve, its goals and objectives, and to serve as a vital bridge in our states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Army Regulation 140.1, Chapter 9 outlines the role, function and operational level of the USAR Ambassador. Ambassadors are a powerful means of message delivery to the American people.

The function of the Ambassador is similar to that of Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army, and carries a protocol status equivalent of a Major General. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve.

Ambassadors provides Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR

Commanders.

Additionally, Ambassadors build relationships and strive to improve the understanding and knowledge of the Army Reserve within the business and social sectors of communities across America. They help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the soldiers who live and work in their communities. They establish open lines of communication with the local communities; and they work to support recruiting efforts by assisting community and business leaders in recognizing that the Army Reserve strengthens the soldiers, the community, and the nation.

While not all ARAs have military experience, many are retired officers who wish to remain engaged in military affairs. Each state and territory has at least one ARA.

For more information, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram/