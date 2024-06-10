Splash Tents, Inc. Announces Father’s Day Promotion
Customers who purchase any size tent package will receive a complimentary 1-year subscription to Netflix (standard with ads).
Our custom tailored well thought out designs will leave you speechless and generate high foot traffic”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splash Tents, Inc., a manufacturer of custom pop-up tents and exhibit displays, is excited to announce its Father’s Day Promotion. Customers who purchase any size tent package will receive a complimentary 1-year subscription to Netflix (standard with ads). This limited-time offer is valid only until June 30th.
— Director, Splash Tents, Inc.
As an alternative for customers who already have Netflix, Splash Tents Inc. will offer a gift card to any subscription of the customer’s choice, such as Disney+ or Amazon Prime.
The tent package includes:
• ANY size digital tent top
• ANY size tent frame
• one digital back wall
• two digitally printed tent half walls
• choice of 6ft or 8ft digitally printed table cover
• free spikes, free weight bags, and a cover bag for storage without wheels
As an added bonus, a free upgrade to the top-of-the-line Premium Splash Tent is also included - valued at $349; along with a price match guarantee for equal or superior quality products.
Splash Tents, Inc. helps clients build their brand with the help of custom design tents, pop up tents and trade show displays. Not only that, they also have a wide range of custom size table covers—be it fitted or loosely fitted or spandex table covers. For trade show attendees, Splash Tents, Inc. offers digital backdrops with logos or step repeat banners, as well as affordable floor displays with literature stands and podiums. And to relieve the stress of standing at trade show booths for lengthy periods of time, the company offers a selection of tall and regular sized director’s chairs.
Many customers have expressed appreciation for the digitally printed flag banner that can be hoisted on top of their trade show tent display, visible from over 50 feet away—an invaluable asset in an over-crowded trade show. Additionally, all trade show exhibit booth displays fit into a small bag - just press a button or unhook one piece and the entire display folds into a bag.
“Our custom tailored well thought out designs will leave you speechless and generate high foot traffic,” says Zohra Charanya, Director of Sales & Marketing at Splash Tents, Inc. “Simply send your logos in with your website and let us do the rest. We do research on your company, from your collateral to brand colors to brand guidelines to social media links. We got you covered!”
Charanya adds that the company is proud to offer quick turnaround times, (as fast as five days), and exceptional customer service. With over 300 positive reviews on Google, Yelp, and Facebook, and zero returns or complaints in the past 15+ years, Splash Tents, Inc. demonstrates a proven track record of customer satisfaction.
“Zohra is the consummate professional,” says David Harding, Owner/Operator at Beaver Tails Sudbury. “While searching for a tent supplier from several choices, Zohra was the first to bring me in by finding out what I wanted to buy, not by pushing what she wanted to sell. You can try and do it all yourself, or you can do it right once with Zohra... and you can quote me on that.”
For more information about Splash Tents, Inc. and the Father’s Day Promotion, please visit http://www.splashtents.com/.
About Splash Tents, Inc.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Splash Tents, Inc. specializes in manufacturing corporate event tents and trade show exhibit displays. The company serves customers throughout the United States across a wide range of industries, focusing on delivering high-quality, durable products tailored to enhance brand visibility and audience engagement. With over 3,000 business collaborations, including partnerships with Shake Shack, IKEA, UBER, Toyota, AUDI, and ADIDAS, Splash Tents has established itself as a leader in the event marketing products industry. The company’s commitment to customization and customer service ensures timely and effective solutions for its clients’ marketing needs.
Zohra Charanya
Splash Tents, Inc.
+1 214-432-4025
sales@splashtents.com
