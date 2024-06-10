Wings of Hope, A Cancer Survivorship Celebration
Join Crossroads4Hope on June 22nd for our 2024 Wings of Hope Event to Honor Cancer Survivorship MonthBEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community. Survivorship. Hope. Cancer touches almost everyone in some way. Join Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer Support as the organization that honors National Cancer Survivorship Month in June culminating in its annual “Wings of Hope” survivorship celebration on Saturday, June 22nd from 9am-1pm at The Pingry School, Pottersville Campus, 51 Pottersville Road, Pottersville, NJ 07979.
Since 2010, Wings of Hope has brought the community together to honor the cancer journey of patients of all ages, caregivers, family and loved ones to provide support, inspiration and hope, especially for those just beginning their journey. This is a family-friendly event featuring music, a Drumming Circle, Tai Chi Chih, nutrition information and smoothies, activities such as journaling, art, animal balloons and face painting, and most importantly our Butterfly Tributes and signature Walk4Hope.
“No one should ever face cancer alone, which is why Crossroads4Hope exists and the reason events like Wings of Hope are so important,” said Amy Sutton, Chief Executive Officer. This year’s event is the first time we have held it at The Pingry School, one of our valued school partners. Currently, our Bedminster Campus is undergoing construction on the Mark Lipschutz Center for Nutrition and Family. This facility will house a new demonstration teaching kitchen, our Stepping Stone Clubhouse for children, youth and teens and an expansion to the Dodie Loughlin Wellness Center.”
Each year, Crossroads4Hope presents the Dawn C. Peragallo Spirit of Courage award to a community member who transformed their cancer journey and personal courage into actions that provide hope and help to others. This year’s honoree is Eric Raes, founder and President of Engineering & Land Planning Associates, Inc. (E&LP), which is now AKRF. Eric is a cancer survivor, volunteer and advocate working to raise awareness and funds to ensure that anyone impacted by cancer has access to support and resources through Crossroads4Hope that is fundamental to living with, through and beyond cancer.
Wings of Hope is open to the public at no charge. For more information or to register yourself, your family or a team for the Walk4Hope visit: https://tinyurl.com/WOH-2024
You can also donate today at https://tinyurl.com/WOH-2024
New this year, Crossroads4Hope has partnered with the Somerset County Park Commission throughout the month of June to encourage individuals and families take advantage of public spaces to Walk4Hope and show your support during National Cancer Survivorship Month. To find a park or trail visit https://www.somersetcountyparks.org/parks-facilities. While there, take a photo, tag Crossroads4Hope, and tell us what park you were in and how far you walked. But no matter where you live, you can take a Walk4Hope. We will share all your messages to amplify your efforts across the community to give others hope in knowing that they are not alone.
If you cannot participate in Wings of Hope or the walks and you are a person diagnosed with cancer, caregiver or family member, living anywhere in the United States, you can submit a one-page written piece on your cancer experience, regardless of where you are in your journey. This can include poetry, monologues, scenes, song lyrics, or flash fiction Through a partnership with the McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, New Jersey, Crossroads4Hope will present our 4th Annual Our Cancer Stories This fall. The McCarter Theatre Center will compile excerpts from all selected stories to create a short script encompassing your cancer experience that will be performed by professional actors and will include a talkback session at the end between the actors, audience and individuals whose stories were selected. All submissions must be sent to kjachim@crossroads4hope.org no later than September 6, 2024, to be considered. All submissions will receive credit for their work. Writers of all skill levels and ages are welcome to submit.
Should you have any questions about Wings for Hope and our Walk4Hope or need more information, please contact Kami Fotschky at: 908-809-9192
About Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer Support
Crossroads4Hope was founded as an independent 501(c)(3) in 2001 by four New Jersey women to ensure that all people affected by cancer had access to support that was fundamental in their cancer journey and accessible at no charge. Today, the organization reaches people in 45 states and four countries. We are THE safe space to turn first to restore one’s whole being and family. We embrace all people touched by cancer—people who are diagnosed at any age and their loved ones—providing resources and evidence-based programs of support, education, wellbeing, and hope. Our MyGo2Support program, a 24/7 direct to mobile digital support platform, offers personalized resources and support throughout the cancer journey, connecting individuals to our clinical team when needed. No matter who you are or where you live, Crossroads4Hope is what comes next when cancer impacts you and your family. Learn more at crossroads4hope.org, call 908-658-5400 or email programteam@crossroads4hope.org.
