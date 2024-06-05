Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

SB 67, PN 1437 (Laughlin) – This legislation will completely remove the prohibition on Sundays available for hunting and trapping. Additionally, the bill enhances trespassing penalties for hunters found on private property. Senator Rothman offered amendment A04754 which provides for:

addition of a tenth seat to the Pennsylvania Game Commission Board to be filled by an at- large member from the agricultural community; establishment of a self-reporting system allowing a person assigned to remove deer for crop damage purposes to report each harvest to a commission officer; expedited process to send big game to an independent processor for harvesting and providing for surrender and disposition of carcass by farmers; and 4. creation of an agriculture access permit list connecting licensed hunters with agricultural land owners who will permit hunting activities on their private property to mitigate crop damage; creation of an agriculture access permit list connecting licensed hunters with agricultural land owners who will permit hunting activities on their private property to mitigate crop damage;

The amendment was approved by a vote of 43-7 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 194, PN 79 (Pennycuick) – Amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to exclude United States Department of Veterans Affairs Aid and Attendance benefits as income when calculating eligibility for the 100 percent Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1084, PN 1440 (Rothman) – This legislation amends Title 13 and Title 20 to update and modernize the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) to oversee digital asset transactions and additional technological advancements. These will be the first revisions since 2001. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1097, PN 1288 (Haddock) – This bill requires schools to conduct a 9/11 moment of silence and requires PDE to identify a model 9/11 curriculum. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1165, PN 1534 (Boscola) – This bill amends title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed)) to provide for criminal history background checks for health care practitioners. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

HB 1246, PN 1415 (Malagari) – This legislation lowers the minimum operating temperature for crematories from 1800° F to 1600° F. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 688, PN 710 (Regan) – Amends the Liquor Code (P.L. 90, Act 21 of 1951) to permit for the sale of ready to drink cocktails (RTDs) outside of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) system. A vote of 26-24 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Sherman E. Hostetter, Jr, State Board of Auctioneer Examiners (reappointment)

Jennifer Unis Sullivan, State Board of Dentistry (reappointment)

Christopher W. Feryo, State Board of Funeral Directors (new appointment)

Frank E. Holgerson, III, State Board of Landscape Architects (new appointment)

Adanma S. Okereh, State Board of Medicine (new appointment)

Kathryn L. Capiotis, State Board of Nursing (new appointment)

Susan D. Hellier, State Board of Nursing (new appointment)

David L. Scher, State Board of Nursing (new appointment)

Ian S. Steele, State Board of Physical Therapy (new appointment)

Scott R. Reeser, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists (new appointment)

David L. Zehrung, State Board of Psychology (new appointment)

Clement A. George, State Board of Veterinary Medicine (new appointment)