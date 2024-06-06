Submit Release
Maria Sifredo Joins Donovan Digital Marketing as Marketing Coordinator

Maria Sifredo joins Donovan Digital Marketing as marketing coordinator.

Maria's wide range of skills, coupled with her passion and ability to engage with others, will be pivotal for our ongoing success in delivering exceptional results to our clients.”
— Shawn Donovan, President at Donovan Digital Marketing
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donovan Digital Marketing, a creative, strategic marketing, and business development agency that helps manufacturers and service providers engage and influence the building design and construction community, is pleased to announce the addition of Maria Sifredo as marketing coordinator.

"We are excited to have Maria join our team," said Shawn Donovan, President at Donovan Digital Marketing. "With her wide range of skills, as well as her passion and ability to engage with others, she will greatly contribute to our ongoing success in providing exceptional results for our clients."

Sifredo brings a distinctive combination of marketing expertise and analytical abilities to Donovan Digital Marketing. She is a skilled communicator with a collaborative spirit and is eager to make valuable contributions to the clients and team at Donovan Digital Marketing.

"I'm looking forward to working at Donovan Digital Marketing and being part of their forward-thinking work environment," said Sifredo. "By working at a firm known for its innovative marketing strategies, I gain exposure to the latest trends and have the chance to make a difference."

Before joining Donovan Digital Marketing, Sifredo worked as an executive assistant at Mandrell's CFO Services, LLC, and at Chartwells Higher Education as a marketing and social media accounts specialist. In these roles, she was responsible for managing client billing and management, overseeing social media accounts, creating and distributing marketing materials, and organizing events.

Sifredo graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Economics. She later obtained her Master of Science in Management. In addition to her academic achievements, she is proficient in SQL and Python programming languages and QuickBooks Online software.

About Donovan Digital Marketing
Donovan Digital Marketing is a full-service creative, strategic marketing, and business development agency that helps manufacturers and service providers engage and influence the building design and construction community. For more information, visit www.donovan-digital.com.

Shawn F Donovan
Donovan Digital
+1 813-220-0039
