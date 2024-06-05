Submit Release
Armenia: Fitness club for women opens in Berd community with EU-UNDP support

With support from the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Safe-Cave fitness club has opened in Berd community, Tavush region, Armenia.

The fitness club is now running yoga and Pilates classes for three groups of 30 women aged 18-50. Some of them will take part in the Berd running marathon in the summer. 

“For many women, it is the first experience of engaging in activities beyond their homes, thus making their well-being and mental health the number one priority,” UNDP Armenia said in a Facebook post.

The club was launched by the Berd Women’s Resource Center Foundation, which aims to open new opportunities for women from conflict-affected communities in Armenia, empowering them to embrace a healthy lifestyle and practice various physical activities.

The ‘Safe-Cave’ project is implemented with the support of the EU and UNDP as part of the ‘EU4Dialogue: Supporting Understanding Between Conflict Parties’ project.

