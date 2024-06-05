EU-supported ECO & GREEN EXPO 2024 opens in Moldova

The ECO & GREEN EXPO 2024 opened today at the Moldexpo complex in Chisinau.

The opening of the exhibition is timed to coincide with World Environment Day and marks the beginning of the European Green Week 2024. The EU-supported exhibition will last until 7 June.

This year’s programme includes presentations on ECO-technologies and environmental protection, innovations in green business and alternative energy sources, resource optimisation, waste recycling, etc.

In addition, the EU-funded Covenant of Mayors initiative invites everyone to its stand. The initiative will share practical tips on optimising energy consumption and protecting the environment.

The full programme of the exhibition can be found here.

