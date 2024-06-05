Submit Release
Young European Ambassadors in Armenia share EU values and opportunities with youth in Aparan

On 4 June, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Armenia organised an info session in Aparan, Aragatsotn region, to celebrate Europe Day, fostering a deeper understanding of shared values, culture, and EU-funded opportunities among young people aged 14-30.

The info session gathered 30 young people. They took part in a presentation about the EU as well as interactive activities, including a quiz.

A few days before the event, the YEAs also announced a photo and drawing competition. The works of the contestants were presented at the info-session. The authors of the three best works received special prizes (mugs, thermoses, notebooks, pens and badges) from the Young European Ambassadors Initiative.

“I am very happy to participate in the Europe Day event. The interactive activities made learning fun and engaging,” said 18-year-old Argine Sahakyan. “For my friends and me, understanding how we can be part of the EU initiatives and bring positive changes to our community is really inspiring. This event has truly shown us the importance of EU-Armenia cooperation and how we, as young people, can contribute to it.”

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

