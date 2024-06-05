Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,955 in the last 365 days.

The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota is announcing a CLE webinar opportunity on veterans’ legal issues

The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota is announcing a CLE webinar opportunity on veterans’ legal issues on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Veterans Legal Services, the Districts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and the Federal Bar Association chapters in each  District are presenting a panel discussion via Zoom to identify the most common legal issues veterans face and share information regarding resources available for veterans. For more information on the webinar and to register, please click HERE.

You just read:

The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota is announcing a CLE webinar opportunity on veterans’ legal issues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more