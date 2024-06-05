The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota is announcing a CLE webinar opportunity on veterans’ legal issues on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Veterans Legal Services, the Districts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and the Federal Bar Association chapters in each District are presenting a panel discussion via Zoom to identify the most common legal issues veterans face and share information regarding resources available for veterans. For more information on the webinar and to register, please click HERE.
