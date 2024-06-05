AZ Artist The Wiley One Announces 13 New Single Releases with 2024-2025 Full Moon Cycle - Gin Blossoms
Phoenix-based artist The Wiley One is thrilled to announce “The Full Moon Series,” a collection of 13 soon-to-be-released singles coinciding with the 13 full moons over the next year from 2024 to 2025. Front man and band leader Sammy Wiley collaborates with a different musical act for each single, starting with Gin Blossoms guitarist Scotty Johnson on lead single “Get It Back”. The first single was released on May 23, in conjunction with the full Flower Moon.
“Get It Back Again” is a 90s rock-infused motivational track about never giving up. Multi-platinum songwriter/producer Gardner Cole (Madonna, Tina Turner) tracked the song, while Larry Elyea (Mind’s Eye Productions) mixed and mastered the track. While Wiley and Johnson were neighbors in the Arcadia district for years, this is the duo’s first collaboration.
“Scotty is an amazing guitarist,” says Wiley, who notes Johnson played lead guitar, rhythm guitar and bass for the track. “When you have a great friendship and the creative energy feels right, you absolutely go for it.”
“Get it Back” Lyrically and melodically is all Sam Wiley”, says Scotty. “I had 2 song ideas that I was working on. Sam recorded them on his phone at my place that was 4 houses down from his house. Our next writing session Sam had already written the verses and the chorus. It blew me away. We next went into record. It was very organic and such an inspiring song.”
Wiley says he penned “Get It Back” when he envisioned a song about not procrastinating and never giving up. He says he hopes the lyrics, with themes on following your dreams and getting back up if you fall, resonate with others.
“I’ve always said if I can be inspired and in turn inspire others, I can be happy,” Wiley says. “My only goal is to stay creative and share it with as many ears as possible. It’s never too early and never too late to follow your passions and take positive action towards fulfilling a dream. I’d like to inspire everyone who listens to the music to know that.”
Wiley plans to announce the next collaborators in conjunction with upcoming single releases each full moon, about every 28 days. Wiley says he’s always been fascinated by the natural cycle of time and plans to release an upcoming single called “Shine,” which has lyrics about the moon that represent aspects of his spiritual experiences. He teases future singles will include a “duet with a wonderful female vocalist”, as well as other Arizona musicians, singers, DJs and remix producers.
The full schedule for The Wiley One’s The Full Moon Series of single releases is below. To contact the artist, email Wiley at TheWileyOne7@gmail.com, or call 602-228-2987. Visit https://linktr.ee/thewileyone to learn more.
May 23, 2024: Flower Moon - "Get it Back" - Streaming on all platforms
June 21, 2024: "Jail Bird" coming soon
July 21, 2024: Buck Moon
August 19, 2024: Sturgeon Moon
September 17, 2024: Harvest Moon
October 17, 2024: Hunter’s Moon
November 15, 2024: Beaver Moon
December 15, 2024: Cold Moon
January 11, 2025: Wolf Moon
February 10, 2025: Snow Moon
March 12, 2025: Worm Moon
April 10, 2025: Pink Moon
May 10, 2025: Flower Moon
