June 5, 2024

DMV RELEASES ZODIAC CUSTOM LICENSE PLATE SERIES

12 New Designs Added to Catalog of Over 200 Statewide Options

ALBANY, NY—Today the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) released the latest series of custom plates featuring the twelve zodiac signs.

“Custom plates are a way for New Yorkers to express their many interests,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Sagittarius Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The DMV recognizes that every customer is unique, and we support that by having a variety of custom plate options to choose from.”

Each plate features a recognizable image of the 12 zodiac signs, like a bull for taurus, a crab for Cancer and a lion for Leo, as well as images of the phases of the moon along the bottom edge of the plate. These are the first plates of this kind, and all 12 zodiac plates can be purchased on the DMV website.

The DMV has more than 200 custom license plates representing a vast array of professions, interests and causes including the military and veteran’s plates, counties and regions of New York State, sports teams and more. Fees from some special cause plates support charities, such as the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund, the Environmental Protection Fund and the Life Pass It On Trust Fund. Find information about and images of all of DMV’s custom license plates on the DMV website.