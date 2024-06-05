Trailblazing Women in Diplomacy Take Center Stage at Congressional Briefing
Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu of USIDHR speaks before gathered attendees at "Women in Diplomacy" Congressional Briefing
Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu of USIDHR with attendees of the "Women in Diplomacy" Congressional Briefing on June 3, 2024
Briefing Attracts Women Ambassadors, Diplomats, and Congressional Staff
Women bring unique perspectives and experiences that enrich policy-making and diplomatic efforts, contributing to more comprehensive and sustainable solutions.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women around the world are breaking barriers and making significant strides in diplomacy and legislative processes. Recognizing the critical impact of their contributions, the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR), with the support of the International Defenders Council and US Congressman Bill Huizenga, hosted a crucial Congressional Briefing on “Women in Diplomacy and Legislative Processes: Advancing Women's Political and Civic Participation” at the U.S. Congress, Rayburn House Office Building on Monday, June 3, 2024. This landmark event brought together a distinguished assembly of women diplomats, ambassadors, and policymakers to emphasize the crucial role women play in international relations and legislative processes.
— Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder of USIDHR
In commemoration of International Women in Diplomacy Day, the event aimed to highlight the achievements and challenges faced by women in diplomacy and legislative fields, discuss and propose actionable strategies to overcome barriers that hinder women’s full participation in politics and diplomacy, and facilitate the exchange of ideas and best practices among international and domestic stakeholders to support and promote women's roles in these critical areas.
The briefing featured the participation of over 17 diplomats, including 6 Ambassadors from Austria, Mauritania, Chad, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Armenia. Representatives from 12 Embassies and the European Union Delegation, along with over 30 Congressional and Senate staffers, further underscored the global commitment to advancing women's leadership in diplomacy.
Olivia Cantu of the International Defenders Council opened the event, emphasizing the transformative impact of women's active participation in diplomacy and legislative processes. She highlighted the necessity of diversity in decision-making, leading to more effective and inclusive solutions.
USIDHR Founder Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu delivered a powerful call to action, urging participants to move beyond the commemoration of International Women in Diplomacy Day and actively work towards promoting women's leadership in diplomacy.
"As we reflect on the progress made and the challenges ahead, it is clear that women's participation in diplomacy and legislative processes is not only beneficial but essential." Dr. Vladoiu stated, "Women bring unique perspectives and experiences that enrich policy-making and diplomatic efforts, contributing to more comprehensive and sustainable solutions."
Transitioning to the diplomats' personal experiences and national perspectives, H.E. Petra Schneebauer, Ambassador of Austria to the United States, delivered heartfelt remarks despite receiving the news of Austria's first woman Chancellor's passing. She celebrated the recent elections of female Presidents in Mexico and Iceland, advocating passionately for gender equality and detailing Austrian initiatives promoting women's empowerment.
Building on this theme of national progress, H.E. Kitoko Gata Ngoulou, the first woman Ambassador of Chad to the U.S., stressed the importance of dismantling barriers and creating opportunities for women's success through actionable strategies, collaboration, and inclusivity.
Following these powerful messages, H.E. Cisse Boide, the first woman Ambassador of Mauritania to the U.S., acknowledged the historical contributions of women in diplomacy. She called for continued progress, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, knowledge sharing, and building a culture of inclusivity.
Continuing the dialogue on national achievements, H.E. Lilit Makunts, the first woman Ambassador of Armenia to the U.S., spoke about her role and the responsibility it carries to pave the way for future generations. She called for solidarity among women leaders and discussed Armenia's progress in gender representation in parliament.
Concluding the series of speeches, H.E. Alejandra Solano Cabalceta, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to the Organization of American States (OAS), provided a Latin American perspective, detailing Costa Rica's commitment to education, human rights, and gender parity.
The event also included an open discussion with the audience. Participants exchanged ideas and best practices to support and promote women's roles in these critical areas. Judith Ann Cushman DuBose, a U.S. Army Veteran and USIDHR's Regional Director in Texas, highlighted financial hurdles and the importance of mentorship programs. Izmira Aitch-Hegbe, a senior congressional staffer, provided insights into the challenges faced by women in politics. Other participants called for collaboration among various stakeholders, emphasizing that only by working together can meaningful change be achieved.
The briefing concluded with networking, fostering connections, and collaborative efforts to empower women worldwide in diplomacy and legislative processes.
About USIDHR:
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is a think tank organization based in Washington, DC, with a footprint in over 136 countries. Its main purpose is to advance education for all, through research, training, and international programs. The institute is the world’s largest organization certifying consultants on human rights education and diplomacy. Additionally, their humanitarian mission called “EduforEveryChild” provides underprivileged children with much-needed school supplies and scholarships so that they have access to quality education. The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights has trained over 17,000 professionals in diplomacy and protocol, including policymakers, government officials, and organization leaders.
Press Office
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights
+1 202-505-7707
email us here