The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Lowrider Car Show comes to Albuquerque, NM on August 10th at Balloon Fiesta Park

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Lowrider Car Show in Albuquerque, NM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KISS 97.3 Presents The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show arriving in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, August 10th at Balloon Fiesta Park. Have fun in the marvels and sounds of the Latin values. A family responsive cultural experience for the community with live performances from major artists, a lowrider car show, live DJ’s, assorted foodstuffs, beverages, vendors, cultural performers, live arts and crafts and a fun zone for the children.

Tickets are on sale now with a limited supply of Early Bird Tickets for only $25 while the kids enjoy free admission. The festival main stage lineup boasts a mix of live performances from The Dazz Band, Sly Slick & Wicked, NB Ridaz, Angel of the Cover Girls, Jerry Dean, Mariachi Viva Mexico, amongst others.

Enjoy all of your favorite foods and retail vendors with plenty of exhibitors to explore. With more than 100 classic and custom lowriders and bikes it makes an impeccable background for selfies and opportunities for photos for the entire family. In the beer garden, one can relish an extensive diversity of Margaritas, Micheladas, and Beer & Wine. In the fun zone, there are bounce houses, face painting as well as events for the whole family.

This event assures to be a fun-filled festivity of Latin culture that will assemble the community and make long-lasting remembrances.

Date: August 10. 2024

Time: 12:00pm - 9:00pm

TICKETS: www.TheLatinExplosion.com



Location: Balloon Fiesta Park

5500 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE

Albuquerque, NM 87113