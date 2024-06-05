Submit Release
Commercial Shrimp Vessel Victims Recovered

While performing an airboat search of Cox Bay on June 4 around 5 p.m., Texas Game Wardens in Calhoun County recovered one of the victims from the commercial shrimp vessel that sank in Lavaca Bay on the morning of June 1. Game wardens utilized their knowledge of the local area to search for the second victim, locating him around 7 p.m., approximately 300 yards from the first victim. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Justice of the Peace aided in the recovery of both victims.

Our thoughts continue to be with the victims’ family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Questions regarding the vessel should be directed to the Texas General Land Office.

