IDRF Concludes Groundbreaking Suicide Prevention Training Program, Revealing Promising Data

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development & Relief Foundation (IDRF) celebrates the successful conclusion of its groundbreaking Suicide Prevention Training for Gatekeepers program in Guyana. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and supported generously by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), this initiative marked a significant step forward in safeguarding the mental well-being of vulnerable communities in the region.

From March 15th to April 27th, 2024, IDRF, alongside esteemed partners, conducted intensive training sessions for 650 gatekeepers across Guyana. These gatekeepers, recognized as vital community figures with extensive interpersonal connections, underwent rigorous instruction to equip them with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively intervene in suicidal situations.

The program, led by experienced facilitators, covered a wide range of crucial topics essential for suicide prevention. Gatekeepers received training in individual crisis intervention techniques, as well as community-wide strategies aimed at addressing the root causes of suicide within Guyana's diverse cultural landscape. The impact of the program is underscored by the data collected post-training. An impressive 50% increase in crisis intervention knowledge was observed among participants, with a remarkable 95% of trainees demonstrating improvement in this critical area. Upon completion of the program, trainees reported a notable 35% boost in their self-efficacy for crisis intervention. Additionally, a significant majority (67%) of trainees showed a reduction in self-stigma towards suicide behaviors, while 77% displayed enhanced crisis intervention preparedness, experiencing an average increase of 22%.

Reflecting on the success of the program, IDRF's Chief Operations Officer, Nabil Ali, stated: "We are thrilled with the positive outcomes of our Suicide Prevention Training for Gatekeepers initiative. The dedication and enthusiasm shown by participants reaffirm the importance of addressing mental health challenges by creating a supportive environment where individuals feel empowered to seek help and support".

This transformative initiative drew participants from various sectors, including health, education, public and private sectors, NGOs, civil commissions, law enforcement, religious institutions, and community leadership. The diverse representation underscores the collective commitment across different segments of society to address the pressing issue of suicide in Guyana.

Embedded within the program's success, a participant from eloquently reflects, "I joined the Suicide Prevention Training out of concern for mental health. It's often overlooked in our society. The training deepened my understanding of suicide and equipped me to combat it. Screening for suicide was invaluable, enabling me to identify those in need. My goal is to educate my community and prevent suicide."

Looking ahead, IDRF remains committed to furthering its mission in Guyana, with plans underway for a comprehensive training program for educators on mental health. This initiative aims to empower teachers with the skills and knowledge needed to create supportive learning environments.

For more information on IDRF's initiatives and the impact of its Suicide Prevention Training for Gatekeepers program in Guyana, please visit https://idrf.ca/project/spar-project/



