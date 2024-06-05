Bridge work starting on Red Gulch bridge north of Thermopolis

Barrier is being placed on the CCC Red Gulch Bridge to prepare for bridge rehabilitation north of Thermopolis on U.S. Highway 20/Wyoming 789 as part of a $6.97 million highway improvement and fence replacement project.

The Thermopolis North project is located between mileposts 133.4 (the old National Guard Armory) and 139.5 (Black Mountain Road) on U.S. 20/Wyoming 789.

"Subcontractor Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne will be removing the bridge deck by hydro-demolition, completing a latex bridge overlay, and minor concrete repair, all in June," said Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer Lance Schatz of Thermopolis.

Traffic control during rehabilitation of the bridge, adjacent to the Fountain of Youth Campground, will include one-way traffic movements across the bridge through use of a portable traffic signal.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell. Contract completion date is June 30, 2025. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Mountain Construction Co., this past November.

"At some point after bridge rehabilitation is completed, prime contractor Mountain Construction will pave 6.4 miles of roadway from Thermopolis to Black Mountain Road," Schatz said.

Project work on the pavement preservation project includes pavement leveling, a pavement overlay, chip sealing, widening of maintenance pullouts through the project, fence removal and replacement, placement of rock riprap, guardrail removal and replacement, placement of asphalt curbing, and bridge deck rehabilitation and a bridge overlay near the campground.