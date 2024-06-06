Integrity Wealth Management Strengthens Team With Jeff Olsen Joining the Team
Integrity Wealth Management Logo
Integrity Wealth Management, in Newport Beach, CA that provides personalized financial planning services, today announced Jeff Olsen joined the team.
Jeff shares our client-centric vision and commitment to fiduciary excellence. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Wealth Management, a leading wealth management firm in Newport Beach, CA focused on providing personalized financial planning and investment management services, today announced that Jeff Olsen has joined the firm. Jeff Olsen will be working with clients adding to client care, elevating client experience. Internally, Jeff will work on the continuous improvement of our firm’s systems and processes.
— Ralph Adamo, CEO of Integrity Wealth Management
"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Integrity Wealth Management team," said Ralph Adamo, CEO of Integrity Wealth Management. "Jeff shares our client-centric vision and commitment to fiduciary excellence. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our client service model and expand our business. His leadership will help strengthen our ability to provide each client with an extraordinary experience and assist them in achieving their financial goals."
Olsen brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Since graduating Magna Cum Laude from UC Irvine, he has spent three decades helping clients achieve their investment goals. Jeff co-founded The Elements Financial Group in 2008 to provide a fee-based, fiduciary platform for wealth management. After Elements merged with The Pacific Financial Group in 2017, Jeff helped grow assets under management to over $3 billion by December 2023.
"I am honored to join Integrity Wealth Management, a firm with an unparalleled commitment to client service and success," said Jeff Olsen. "I look forward to working with the team to build on the firm's strong foundation, continue enhancing our client experience, and help clients find their financial true north."
About Integrity Wealth Management
Integrity Wealth Management is a leading Orange County wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial planning and investment management services. Our mission is to provide each client with extraordinary service and assist them in achieving their financial goals. Integrity Wealth Management creates a shared future and a collaborative journey with our clients to make a positive impact. For more information, visit www.integrityiwm.com. Press inquires please contact nnoonan@integrityiwm.com
Registered representatives in this office are registered with and offers securities through Kovack Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 6451 N. Federal Hwy. Suite 1201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 (954)782-4771. Advisory Services offered through Kovack Advisors, Inc. a SEC registered investment advisory firm. Integrity Wealth Management is not affiliated with Kovack Securities, Inc. or Kovack Advisors, Inc. Registered Representatives/Investment Advisor Representative may only conduct business with residents of the states and/or jurisdictions for which they properly registered
