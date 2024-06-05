Carib Brewery Partners with the St Kitts Music Festival for the 26th year

(Press release) The St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) has announced Carib Brewery as a Platinum Partner for the 2024 edition, scheduled from June 27-29, 2024. In addition, its top-selling beer, Carib, has been named THE OFICIAL BEER OF THE FESTIVAL.

The SKMF, through its principal, the Ministry of Tourism, has expressed profound gratitude to Carib for successfully partnering with the Festival for all twenty-six (26) years of its existence. Carib Brewery St Kitts Nevis LTD is the leading manufacturer and distributer of beverages in the Federation. Along with Carib Beer, twenty-four (24) other alcoholic and non-alcoholic products are available at their three (3) outlets in St Kitts and Nevis.

The St Kitts Music Festival kicks off three (3) nights of an unforgettable diverse LIVE musical experience on Thursday June 27, 2024. This year’s event will close on Saturday June 29, 2024, with performances by local, regional and international acts intending to wet the appetite of all music lovers during this three (3) night extravaganza.