Dr. Tina Guanting Qiu selected as Top Physician Entrepreneur and Innovator of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. Tina Guanting Qiu honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tina Guanting Qiu, President and CEO of Ophthalmic Therapeutic Innovation LLC, was recently selected as Top Physician Entrepreneur and Innovator of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction.
These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With two and a half decades of experience in the academic and industry. Dr. Guanting Qiu is a retinal surgeon-stem cell transplant biologist with both US and international experience in ophthalmology as well as 17 years dedicating to ophthalmic therapeutic innovation in industry. She has developed a powerful strategic approach to modern medicine development through her consulting work with biotech CEO, President, Board, EVP, CSO, and big pharma executive leaders on a broad array of therapeutic modalities with recent focus on Cell & Gene therapy. In addition, she helped set a new regulatory standard for retinal gene therapy (Sanofi) and designed the best-in-class ocular drug delivery product lines ($20B market), created strategic clinical regulatory roadmap for the first hESC-RPE transplant (Astellas), reinvented the wheel of drug discovery from real world patient data to bench (reverse path) whilst working for Sucampo (Rescula). As physician entrepreneur & innovator, she has pioneered big data for IP innovation, and discovered and developed the first platform therapy (OTI-2024/Trabodenoson) that has the potential to eradicate the blindness in patients with glaucoma. As a top executive scientific & medical expert, Dr. Guanting Qiu advised on Lineage Cell Therapeutics for the OpRegen hRPE transplant, and helped the team to see the “elephant” (data), the body of the work will define and reshape the future of hESC derived hRPE cell line development while addressing the complex pathological processes associated with retinal degeneration and other diseases.
Dr. Guanting Qiu’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to Medical/Surgical, Regulatory Strategic Development, Research and Development, Business Development, Strategic Thinking, and Leadership and Management.
Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Guanting Qiu earned her Medical Doctor degree (with honors) from Nanchang University, a Doctorate of Ophthalmology from National Sun Yat-sen University in collaboration with Sheie Eye Institute/UPENN on a PhD thesis project in stem cell transplant, followed by post-doctoral trainings at Boston University and University of Southern California. She is a board-certified Ophthalmologist in China as well as an elected member of American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Guanting Qiu has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was a listed honoree in 2021 from Marquis Who’s Who and received Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Physician Entrepreneur and Innovator of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Dr. Guanting Qiu sits on the Program Central Committee for the Medical Development Group of Boston. In addition, she is a Judge and Mentor for Mass Challenge. She is also a member of numerous committees: HBS Boston Executive Club Member at Harvard Business School, Member of NorthShore Technology Council, and Executive Panel Member of McKinsey & Company.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Guanting Qiu for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Guanting attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to build upon Ophthalmic Therapeutic Innovation, championing for leveraging big data evidence to solve problems and create values for patients and shareholders in revolutionizing modern medicine development.
For more information please visit: https://ophthalmic-innovation.com
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 2126344427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube