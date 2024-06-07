Wake Up And Smell The Sun Announces Release of Part 4 of the Pedestrian Chronicles and Public Sale of Music Catalogue
New chapters of The Pedestrian Chronicles continue unique musical composition
I’m not going to sit here and self-promote. That's inconsiderate. Though I am sentimentally attached to the songs, the time has now come to amplify their profile through the business of music.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent music project, Wake Up and Smell the Sun, have announced the release of The Pedestrian Chronicles, Part 4, and the public sale of its songwriting and recording catalogue. Part 4, Chapters 11 through 18 features a collection of indie rock and pop narratives of love, loss, and pastoral existentialism wrapped in lush guitars and Americana space hooks. Chapters 11 through 18 present the voices and stories of self-destruction, introspection, colloquial heartache from Philadelphia to the Carolinas and all directions elsewhere. Part 4 opens with the “Fictitious Symphony for the Righteous Destruction of Humanity” that imagines the satirical and lyrical voice of libertarian heroism straight from Pawnee, Indiana. Chapter 14 barrels through a reimagining of the genre of spiritual music with the song “Christian Rock for Beginners.” Other chapters continue through the sonic consciousness of characters and plights of The Pedestrian Chronicles.
— John Murray-Wake Up And Smell The Sun
About the Pedestrian Chronicles
The Pedestrian Chronicles is a continuous songbook told in musical chapters. The project began in August 2023 with the release of Part 1 (Chapter 1 through 4), featuring “Darkness on the Edge of Egg Harbor,” a sonic dedication to “the Boss” of the Garden State, the boombox, and summer at the Jersey Shore. Part 2 was released in November 2023 with 2 holiday-themed songs. More recently, March 2024 marked the release of Part 3 that featured “Saint Patrick Days,” a guitar-saturated ode to celebrators of March 17 and New York-style Irish hydration. The Pedestrian Chronicles is offered through all major streaming platforms.
Public Sale of Wake Up And Smell The Sun Music Catalogue
In addition to the release of Part 4 of the Pedestrian Chronicles, it is being announced today that Wake Up and Smell the Sun is offering for sale its catalogue of songwriting and recordings for $100 million or the best offer. According to John Murray, the creator of Wake Up and Smell the Sun, all of the previously released original Christmas and holiday music, such as the critically acclaimed, 7-song Electric Snow, along with previously released secular music, are for sale. In addition, in-production Pedestrian Chronicles songs and future songs may also be included in the sale package. The Christmas catalog alone is a collection of nearly 50 original songs celebrating the holiday season.
The current public catalogue sale is a unique opportunity for the business of music, given the largely unnoticed and underground nature of the project to date. In this offering, the entirety of the original and future legacy sales and monetization of the catalog is available to the purchaser. In contrast to catalogue sales of popular artists, the financial growth of those catalogues is limited by the fact that most fans already own or have purchased the music.
People interested in listening to the Pedestrian Chronicles and all of its narrative parts can find it available on all major streaming services.
People interested in purchasing the rights to the Wake Up And Smell The Sun music catalogue can inquire at www.wakeupandsmellthesun.com or by emailing sunscentwakeshine@gmail.com. Bona fide candidates will be given additional information on how to proceed with the purchase once legitimate interest is verified.
John Murray
Wake Up And Smell The Sun
+1 610-212-9013
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube