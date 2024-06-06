Consumer Products International Announces Steve Cullen as President
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Products International (CPI), a leader in helping companies launch and market both new and existing products throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Cullen as the President of the company.
Steve Cullen, an accomplished business leader, brings a wealth of experience to CPI. With career-spanning roles in Ireland, the UK, the USA, and Canada, Cullen has a proven track record of driving business forward through strategic vision and determination.
His career highlights include serving as Sales Manager for Fujitsu Ireland, where he earned multiple “International Salesman of the Year” awards, and was one of five Founding Directors of Buy4Now, which he led from inception to a successful trade sale. Additionally, Culen was the Managing Director at the United States branch of Buy4Now USA and Operations Director for the group of companies.
As the CEO of BLP Better Life Products Ltd, Cullen demonstrated his ability to build and implement business plans from idea to positive P&L, develop client businesses, and train and develop client-facing staff.
"I have known Mitch and CPI for years, and everything in life is timing. Now is the time for me to join this amazing company as President," said Steve Cullen. "I look forward to contributing to CPI's continued success and helping our clients achieve their business goals.”
Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Consumer Products International, expressed his excitement about Cullen joining the team. "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Cullen to CPI. His extensive experience and strategic vision will bring new horizons and opportunities to our global platform. We look forward to the innovative approaches he will introduce to enhance our services.”
Consumer Products International specializes in providing a total solution for companies looking to expand their distribution in the United States or enter the American market for the first time. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase. With a team of experts boasting over 100 years of retail sales experience, CPI has successfully helped brands of all sizes enter and thrive in the world's largest retail market.
For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.consumerproductsintl.com.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
