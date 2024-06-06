Identité Adds LoginFree© to its Award-Winning PasswordFree Authentication®
Identité eliminates the need for usernames during authentication
By eliminating the need to type a username to log in, we have removed the last bit of friction and security risk”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identité®, a company that is committed to eliminating passwords, credential phishing, and account takeover, has released a new capability that eliminates the need for users to type a username to log in. The new capability is called LoginFree©, and it allows users to simply click or scan a QR code on a web portal to initiate authentication. The risk of account takeover is completely mitigated by eliminating the need for a user to type a username during authentication. In addition, phishing and push fatigue are also mitigated.
— John Hertrich, CEO of Identité
LoginFree© is part of Identité's PasswordFree Authentication® service. This award-winning, patented service allows website developers to simplify and secure user authentication on their web portals with a few simple APIs.
Identite® currently has PasswordFree Authentication® built into an app on BigCommerce and a plugin for WordPress. Now, web developers and designers on those platforms can add LoginFree© to create a frictionless and secure registration and authentication user experience. PasswordFree Authentication® is protected by a patented technology called Full Duplex Authentication®. This is a unique approach to authentication because not only does the authentication service challenge the user, but the user gets to challenge the authentication service, thus preventing all forms of phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks.
The key benefits of using PasswordFree Authentication® with LoginFree© are:
• No code or programming skills needed – one click install
• Online users of the website have no usernames or passwords to create, remember, or recover
• Phishing-resistant protection for your website visitors
• Registration in under 5 seconds with a QR Code scan
• Frictionless execution of three factors of authentication with a biometric in less than a second
• Online users make use of their favorite trusted device, turning it into a secure hardware token
“By eliminating the need to type a username to log in, we have removed the last bit of friction and security risk,” says John Hertrich, CEO at Identité®. “With a simple look, click or a tap, online users and can register and authenticate to the PasswordFree® enabled website.” LoginFree© is now available for all web developers and designers on BigCommerce and WordPress platforms. With one click on the install button, site owners enable the login dialogue so that their visitors are free of usernames and passwords.
Visit Identité’s website to learn how to simplify and secure authentication for customers and the workforce without using passwords.
About Identité®
Identité® is a security firm specializing in PasswordFree Authentication®, a simple and secure method for eliminating passwords for online customers and the workforce. The PasswordFree® and NoPass™ families of products are designed to help all types of enterprises finally eliminate passwords for their customers and their workforce. For more information, visit Identité.us. Follow Identité on LinkedIn and YouTube.
