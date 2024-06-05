Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 5th, 2024

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and discussed various issues, including the presentation by the Coordinator of the Justice Sector Reform Working Group, Dr Lúcia Lobato, on the action plan to improve the justice sector in Timor-Leste.

The Justice Sector Reform Working Group presented a roadmap for improving the justice sector, outlining priorities, and identifying a set of recommendations and measures for the Government to adopt to strengthen the judicial system.

The Council of Ministers discussed the recommendations presented and reiterated its support for the Justice Sector Reform Working Group to continue its work to adopt the necessary reforms.

The Minister of Transport and Communications also presented on the progress made in installing the submarine fibre optic cable, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

The Council of Ministers acknowledged the team’s commitment and decided to name the submarine cable repeaters after some of Timor-Leste’s martyrs, such as Maria Udu Bele “Maria Tapó”, Rosa Bonaparte Soares “Muki”, Dulce Maria da Cruz “We-we”, Fernando de Araújo “La-sama”, Agustinho do Espírito Santo, José da Silva, Venâncio Ramos Amaral Ferraz and Dinis Carvalho da Silva “Nelo Kadomi Timor”.

