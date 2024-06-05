Tea and coffee merchant relieves supply chain strain with 3PL
Ringtons' new partnership with Zendbox, the leading UK eCommerce fulfilment provider, has helped them slash their D2C order processing time in half.
“We used to spend hours managing order fulfilment but thanks to Zendbox, we have the freedom to put it out of our mind and focus on other areas that will drive growth and enhance customer experience.”TONBRIDGE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newcastle-based tea and coffee merchants, Ringtons, imports and packages beverages for all major supermarkets, and is the go-to brand for hotels and consumers worldwide. Their new partnership with Zendbox, the leading UK 3PL, has helped them slash their D2C order processing time in half, leaving their team free to focus on other business-critical areas.
— Andrew Davison, eCommerce Manager at Ringtons
Ringtons has developed an outstanding, century-long reputation for selling high-quality tea and coffee products direct to consumers and via its wholesale division, Ringtons Beverages. Most recently, consumer demand for Ringtons’ products increased significantly online, reaching a point where the brand's in-house fulfilment operation became unsustainable. Realising the growth potential of their eCommerce arm, Ringtons sought a more cost-effective, scalable solution.
With a strong ethos around customer care and family values, Ringtons partnered with Zendbox, knowing that Zendbox could provide its customers the same high-quality fulfilment experience at a fraction of the cost of continuing to fulfil orders in-house. Ringtons was also confident that Zendbox has the right resources and infrastructure in place to support the brand's continued growth in eCommerce. The efficiency of the service from Zendbox has enabled Ringtons’ team to reclaim their time back to focus on growth-driving initiatives.
Zendbox has always strived to provide the support that eCommerce businesses need to meet demand at every stage of growth. Ringtons eCommerce Manager, Andrew Davison, shares the reasoning for outsourcing eCommerce fulfilment to Zendbox, rather than maintaining an in-house operation:
“Our fulfilment tasks were taking up a lot of management time and resources, so we needed an outside alternative that could do that fulfilment work for us. We chose Zendbox among other options because we developed a good relationship with the team and had the confidence that Zendbox could help us reach our growth potential.
"Zendbox has massively impacted our business because it has solved our problem and freed up our time to perform other tasks. Overall, the quality of the service is second-to-none, delivering orders efficiently."
Having fostered an outstanding reputation over a century of successful trading as a family-run business, it was incredibly important for Ringtons to partner with a fulfilment provider that shared the same ethos around high-quality customer care. Andrew explains the value of the collaborative approach from the Customer Experience team at Zendbox:
“To jumpstart our partnership, we gave Zendbox a brief with our key metrics, the type of services we provide and the products we ship. We also had face-to-face meetings to give the team a demonstration of how we operate. We've worked with three team members, including Customer Success Manager, Zoe, who is our main point of contact. We'd be lost without her.
"The team is personable - we always know who we're working with and have a main point of contact for our enquiries.
“A major factor in our decision to partner with Zendbox is the team's commitment to customer care, going above and beyond the basics of what we expect from a third-party logistics provider. Zendbox provides a personalised gift messaging service, for instance, which has been a key element of the customer experience during peak sales periods like Black Friday and Christmas. It's this level of support from Zendbox that helps us deliver on our promises to customers, many of whom recognise Ringtons as a trusted, family-backed business."
The need to maintain the customer experience amongst the need to cost-effectively scale its eCommerce operation and relieve the strain on resources was key in Ringtons' decision to outsource fulfilment to Zendbox. The partnership means Ringtons is in the strongest position to meet demand as they continue to grow and expand their offering. Andrew comments on the importance of partnership to achieve future business goals:
“We used to spend hours managing order fulfilment but thanks to Zendbox, we have the freedom to put it out of our mind and focus on other areas that will drive growth and enhance the customer experience we at Ringtons pride ourselves on.
"That spirit of always striving to do better for our customers is something that Ringtons and Zendbox share. Zendbox continuously improves its technology and works hard to ensure our service is as cost-effective as possible. It gives us the confidence to plan for our future, knowing Zendbox can support us no matter what we throw at them.
