Meet Saint-Côme – Miami's Newest Afro-Pop Sensation
Saint-Côme, a vibrant new artist hailing from Miami, Florida, is set to take the music world by storm with her debut single "Pressure,"MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, Florida, Saint-Côme, a vibrant new artist hailing from Miami, Florida, is set to take the music world by storm with her debut single "Pressure," featuring the dynamic Zoey Brinxx. With an irresistible Afro-pop vibe, this track is bound to get you dancing. Zoey Brinxx, known for her fiery lyrics and her role on Love and Hip-Hop Miami, adds a spicy edge to the song.
Saint-Côme, whose full name is Stephanie Saint-Come, brings a rich background to her music, she has been singing privately for a while and is now ready to share her talent with the world. This release marks only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey.
About Saint-Côme:
Stephanie Saint-Côme is a classically trained vocalist who has achieved superior honors in state competitions and won first place in the Musical Theater Advanced Category. She has performed with prestigious groups such as Seraphic Fire and Jubilate Inc., showcasing her ability to sing in multiple languages. Some of her most requested pieces include "Rejoice" from Handel's Messiah, "The Prayer" in English and Italian, and "Ave Maria."
Beyond her singing career, Stephanie has made a name for herself in front of the camera. She has done voice-over work for MDC-TV's "Making Waves" and hosted MDC-TV NewsFlash, earning awards as a host and anchor. Her acting credits include short films like "Made Son" and "When She Flies." Additionally, she creates online educational content to support student learning.
With "Pressure," Saint Come is not only introducing her unique sound but also setting the stage for many more exciting projects to come. Keep an eye on this rising star as she shares her passion and talent with the world.
PRESSURE STEPHANIE SAINT-COME X ZOEY BRINXX