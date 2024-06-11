Highlighting Ryan Coane’s Leadership Style - Merging Business and Empathy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Coane, president of Ivy Healthcare Group, is an exceptional leader not only in board rooms, but also in each of the nursing home facilities under his care. What makes Ryan’s leadership qualities stand out is the compassion and attention he gives to each resident and staff member.
“Getting to see how each of the patients grow over their time at the Ivy has been the most gratifying. I’ve met patients who when they first came to us they had low self esteem and they felt like they lacked a purpose, but when I checked in after a few months their personalities had done a complete 180. By providing them with a new home filled with caring staff and residents who they could bond with, both their physical and emotional well being drastically improved, and I got to share that with them!”, says Ryan Coane.
Additionally, one story that stands out is how Ryan is able to build relationships not only with patients, but with their families. There was one resident who none of the other local homes would take because of his severe Lewy Body Dementia, but thankfully the Ivy was equipped to take him in. Ryan met with the family frequently and was honored by how thankful this resident's wife and family were that they were able to keep him so nearby while getting him the help he deserved.
By stepping out of the office and meeting with families, residents, and staff members one on one Ryan is able to build rapport and thereby implement changes and initiatives that he knows will genuinely help those under his leadership.
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
To learn more please visit - https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
