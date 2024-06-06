Meet Ryan Coane, the Hands-On President of Ivy Healthcare Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Coane takes his job as President of Ivy Healthcare Group very seriously, but not in the way one would expect. While Ryan spends his time in meetings and taking calls to help ensure all of the facilities under IHG are running smoothly he also routinely visits the different facilities spanning different states to make sure he can personally get to know the residents and workers at each location.
“The fact that I am able to personally form connections with our residents has truly helped me become a better leader and ensure that our homes are equipped in the ways our residents best see fit”, says Ryan Coane.
For example, last month one of the locations, The Ivy at Gastonia, hosted a prom night for their residents. It was an amazing night filled with dancing, music, and fun, but what made it even more special was the fact that Ryan came to visit and join the residents for the night. He got to reunite with residents who he has known for years and meet new faces. The fact that Ryan took the time out of his busy schedule to visit after the work day to check in on residents shows his caring nature.
Additionally, Ryan has also taken the time to get to know individual residents and help them with their specific needs. When Ryan found out that one of the residents in their facility had no money for a cell phone and therefore had a hard time communicating with old friends and family members, Ryan personally bought a phone and delivered it to the patient to ensure that they were able to use it.
Each of these stories highlight Ryan’s exceptional leadership qualities and the genuine care he has for each resident that walks through the Ivy’s doors. His passion and the active role he plays in ensuring that each resident's specific needs are met is what makes him an exceptional leader in the healthcare sector.
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
To learn more please visit - https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
Warren Cohn
RocketShipPR
+1 917-796-7463
Warren@RocketshipPR.com