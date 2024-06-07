Supa Cindy Announces Departure from 99 Jamz / WEDR-FM to Prioritize Mental Health and Her Personal Growth
After over 20 years of captivating the airwaves and connecting with the community, Supa Cindy has chosen to prioritize her mental health.
It’s time to move forward to explore new goals and my happiness.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supa Cindy, a beloved radio legend and influential media personality in South Florida, has announced her resignation from her role as a Radio Host at 99 Jamz / WEDR-FM. After over 20 years of captivating the airwaves and connecting with the community, Supa Cindy has chosen to prioritize her mental health and personal well-being.
— Supa Cindy
Supa Cindy's decision comes as a step towards healing and personal empowerment. In a heartfelt video shared on her social media platforms, she explained, "I have reached the ceiling in the room I am in, limiting myself when I know what greatness I possess. We have to be realistic; when something no longer serves you, you can only ignore the signs for so long."
Supa Cindy also spoke about a recent dream she had about a bat flying around her home. When she Googled the significance of dreaming with a bat it meant - “to trust your gut and follow your instincts when making important decisions”.
"It’s time to move forward to explore new goals and my happiness”, she declared.
Widely known as the "Queen of Miami Radio," Supa Cindy’s electrifying presence, charismatic nature, and steadfast principles have made her a dynamic force in South Florida. She has brightened weekday mornings on 99 Jamz's "The Pac Jam Morning Show" and hosted "Community Matters" every Sunday morning, demonstrating her deep commitment to community service.
Her entrepreneurial spirit led to the creation of Cin D. Media in 2016, a versatile enterprise encompassing Music, TV/Film, and Digital Media sectors. Additionally, she founded "Supa Friends" in 2003, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to motivating and supporting the youth and families of South Florida.
Supa Cindy's contributions have been recognized nationally, with her inclusion in the Library of Congress' Black Women in Radio exhibit as one of the inaugural 30 notable radio personalities in the U.S. Her accolades include being a member of the Recording Academy’s Class of 2022 Grammy Members, Miami New Times Best Radio Personality of the Year, a key to the City of North Miami Beach, the Hennessy Privilege Toast Award, and the Glitz & Girl Power Supawoman Cape Award, created in her honor.
Most recently, Supa Cindy was honored with two proclamation’s in the same week. First proclamation was in Miami Gardens by Mayor Rodney Harris at the Jazz in the Gardens Festival, and she received her second proclamation from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County while doing an inspiring speech at her alma mater, Miami Dade College.
Supa Cindy’s departure from 99 Jamz marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter filled with promise and personal growth. She remains committed to her community and will continue to inspire and uplift through her various ventures.
