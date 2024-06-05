TGM Research Unveils Comprehensive Insights into Pet Care Trends in 2024
The report offers key insights into pet owner behavior, aiding businesses in navigating and profiting from the evolving global pet market.
The TGM Pet Care Survey 2024 highlights key insights into the pet-owner bond, market trends, and guides businesses in aligning strategies with evolving preferences”SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGM Research, a global leader in market research, proudly announces the release of the ‘TGM Pet Care Survey 2024’. This comprehensive survey was conducted in six countries, including Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, engaging over 5,000 respondents aged 16-75. It offers groundbreaking insights into the evolving dynamics of pet ownership and pet care worldwide.
— Greg Laski, Founder and CEO of TGM Research
Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research, commented on the release: “The TGM Pet Care Survey 2024 offers invaluable insights that reflect on the profound connection between pets and their owners today. Our findings not only illuminate the current market trends but also guide businesses in shaping strategies that resonate deeply with pet owner’s evolving preferences and values.”
Key Findings from TGM Pet Care Survey 2024:
• Pets are Family Members: The survey reveals a deepening bond between humans and their pets, with over half of the respondents viewing their pets as cherished family members. This strong emotional connection underscores the significant role pets play in enriching their owners’ lives with love and companionship.
• Veterinarians as Trusted Advisors: Veterinarians remain the primary source of pet care information, valued for their expertise and commitment to animal welfare. They play a crucial role in addressing the healthcare needs of pets.
• Supermarket Shopping Preferences: Despite the growth of online shopping, supermarkets continue to be the preferred choice for many pet owners, driven by the convenience of buying family groceries and pet products simultaneously.
• Focus on Quality and Rising Interest in Sustainability: While quality remains the primary concern for pet owners, there is an increasing interest in sustainability. Many now prefer organic and natural pet food, reflecting a growing awareness of both the health benefits for their pets and the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions.
• Trusted Pet Food Brands: The survey identifies several trusted pet food brands noted for their quality and transparency. These brands are celebrated for their professionally formulated recipes that ensure optimal pet health.
• Popular Pet Breeds: When selecting a pet, owners weigh factors such as lifestyle compatibility and aesthetic appeal. The survey reveals that the Persian cat, with its luxurious coat and affectionate nature, and the intelligent and loyal German Shepherd dog are top choices. These breeds are not only chosen for their physical attributes but also for their ability to integrate well into various family dynamics and living situations, making them highly desirable among pet owners.
To learn more about the TGM Pet Care Survey 2024, visit our page or contact TGM Research at contact@tgmresearch.com
Thuyen Vu
TGM Research
+84 90 244 56 88
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok