SCAN Health Plan Celebrates Top-Performing Medical Groups
16 Medical Groups Recognized for Delivering High Quality Care to Older AdultsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is recognizing 16 top-performing medical groups in its provider network for their outstanding commitment to the healthcare of SCAN’s members.
Each year, SCAN honors provider partners in its network that consistently meet its highest standards of care. This year, SCAN also introduced awards for individual contributors and health equity.
"We are proud to recognize our top-performing provider partners for their outstanding dedication to delivering exceptional care for SCAN members and their commitment to advancing health equity for older adults," said Josh Martin, SCAN’s corporate vice president of network management. "In partnership with our provider partners, we are able to consistently deliver on our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
“These medical groups are not just some of the best provider groups out there, but they are also the ones that are constantly in the trenches working to get better,” said Dr. Varun Kumar, SCAN’s vice president/medical director for quality and member experience. “As soon as they succeed in solving one challenge, they set their sights even higher.”
SCAN uses quality metrics to evaluate provider groups on the basis of preventive screenings, treatment of chronic conditions, and patient satisfaction. These metrics are similar to those used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid in its Medicare Advantage Star Rating System.
For 2024, SCAN recognized medical groups in three categories for their dedication to providing the highest quality of care and service. Each medical group was presented with an award at a ceremony during SCAN’s annual Quality Symposium.
"We are grateful for the partnership we have with SCAN and are honored to be recognized as one of their top-performing medical groups,” said Andrew Zwers, president of PIH Health Physicians, one of the medical groups SCAN is honoring. “SCAN shares PIH Health’s commitment to putting patients first, and this recognition is a testament to our collaborative efforts and steadfast dedication to providing the highest level of service and care for our patients and communities. We deeply appreciate the recognition from SCAN and all that we have achieved for our patients in our work together.”
SCAN’s top performing groups are:
Top Performing Networks in Quality
• Memorial Care Medical Foundation
• Facey Medical Foundation
• Providence Health Network
• Hoag Clinic
• Axminster Medical Group
• GNP MemorialCare
• Integranet Health
• Torrance Health Association, Inc.
• St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare
• Intermountain Healthcare
• Starlife Holdings, Inc.
• PIH Health Physicians
• Optum
• Korean American Medical Group, Inc.
Individual Contributor
• Intermountain Healthcare
Health Equity Award
• Altamed Health Services
Other medical groups are available in SCAN’s network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 277,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
