Ottawa Infotainment and DiSTI Unveil Revolutionary Approach to Safety-Critical HMI Development at Autotech Detroit
Redefining Safety-Critical HMI Development with Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire DCU and DiSTI’s GL StudioDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottawa Infotainment and DiSTI are excited to announce a groundbreaking advancement in the development of Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) for safety-critical applications, demonstrated live at Autotech Detriot in Novi, Michigan. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in designing and implementing HMIs, with DiSTI's GL Studio being implemented on Ottawa Infotainment's cutting-edge DragonFire Domain Controller Unit (DCU).
The DragonFire DCU, known for its high performance and flexibility, has set new standards for developing embedded systems in the automotive sector. Integrating DiSTI's GL Studio with DragonFire allows for the creation of sophisticated, safety-critical HMIs that can be developed faster and more efficiently than ever before. This combination offers unparalleled advantages, including reduced time to market and enhanced system reliability, catering specifically to the rigorous demands of the electric vehicle market.
Christopher Giordano, VP of UI/UX at DiSTI, praised the synergy between the two companies, stating, "Ottawa Infotainment's DragonFire DCU is a game-changer for the electric vehicle market. Its rapid development capabilities, coupled with our GL Studio, revolutionize how safety-critical HMIs are designed and implemented. This partnership sets a new industry standard for speed and reliability in HMI development."
Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment, highlighted the importance of compliance and leadership in safety-critical solutions, "Leveraging DiSTI's HMI framework enables us to develop an ISO 26262 compliant HMI, underscoring our commitment to safety and reliability. DiSTI's solutions are world leaders in safety-critical applications, and this collaboration ensures that our products meet the highest standards required by our automotive customers."
Ben Seaman, COO of Ottawa Infotainment, emphasized the future direction of the company and its alignment with industry needs, "Our future is focused on meeting the demands of automotive customers that require ISO 26262 compliance and safety-critical compliance. This partnership with DiSTI helps us deliver a much more comprehensive and reliable solution to our customer base, enhancing our ability to address the complex challenges of the automotive industry."
The demonstration of GL Studio on the DragonFire DCU at Embedded World is a testament to Ottawa Infotainment and DiSTI's commitment to innovation and excellence in the development of safety-critical HMI solutions. This collaboration not only enhances the capabilities of designers and developers but also ensures that the automotive industry can continue to advance with confidence in the safety and reliability of its products.
For more information about Ottawa Infotainment and DiSTI's innovative solutions, visit us at Autotech Detroit or contact our press office.
About Ottawa Infotainment
Ottawa Infotainment is a full service automotive company and a leading provider of advanced vehicle cockpit and infotainment solutions for the automotive industry and beyond. With a focus on innovation and quality, Ottawa Infotainment delivers cutting-edge technology, products, and services that enhance the driving experience. Visit https://ottawainfotainment.com to learn more.
About DiSTI
The DiSTI Corporation is the world's leading graphical user interface software provider. Our flagship product, GL Studio, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace and automotive industries. Leading global manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Hyundai MOBIS, Garmin, Boeing, NASA, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developer's workflow and runtime performance demands. Visit https://disti.com/ to learn more.
Contact Information:
Press Office - Ottawa Infotainment
Email: press@ottawainfotainment.com
Press Office - DiSTI
Email: press@disti.com
Jason Kennedy
Ottawa Infotainment
press@ottawainfotainment.com
