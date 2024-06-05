ARMLOGI BECOMES AN OFFICIAL AUTHORIZED WAREHOUSER FOR TEMU SELLERS

WALNUT, CA, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, is pleased to announce that it has become an authorized warehouse provider for sellers on the Temu marketplace.

Through this collaboration, Armlogi will offer Temu sellers streamlined access to its warehousing facilities and tailored logistics services, to provide fast order fulfillment and improve inventory management. This strategic initiative is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of Temu sellers, enabling them to meet the rising demand of consumers with greater agility and reliability.

“Partnering with Temu is a major development for Armlogi as it aligns with our mission to empower e-commerce businesses through cutting-edge logistics and warehousing solutions,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. “We anticipate that this collaboration with another major e-commerce platform will further expand our capabilities to serve more e-commerce sellers, offering robust support systems on a global platform, helping them excel in this competitive e-commerce marketplace. We expect this collaboration to positively impact Armlogi’s near-term growth trajectory and strengthen our positioning as an emerging leader in the logistics industry.”

The agreement between Armlogi and Temu will enable sellers to access Armlogi’s advanced order management technology and warehousing services, designed to optimize the supply chain process from warehouse to doorstep. These enhancements will allow Temu sellers to leverage Armlogi’s logistics expertise to improve delivery speeds, reduce operational costs, and enhance overall customer experience.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

