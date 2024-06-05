Sanas Unveils Free-Forever Noise Cancellation for Contact Center Agents Globally

Leading Real-Time Accent Translation Company Elevates Contact Center Community With Patent-Pending Generative AI Technology

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Customer Contact Week (CCW), Sanas , provider of the world's first Real-Time Accent Translation technology, announced its newest product, Sanas Noise Cancellation , will be free to all organizations globally forever, starting in August. Leveraging patent-pending next-generation AI technology, Sanas Noise Cancellation will elevate the entire contact center industry by offering a complimentary, noise-free communications environment to contact centers worldwide – empowering agents with modern capabilities, while improving contact centers’ bottom line.



“As a company built by contact center veterans, we understand the daily challenges that enterprises, contact center operators, and their champions (agents) face. We want to give back and elevate the industry that has given Sanas so much support, motivation, and love,” said Sharath Kheshava Narayana, Co-Founder & COO at Sanas. “Noise cancellation technology has been gate-kept for many years. We wanted to break those barriers down and make this technology truly accessible for every contact center in the world. That’s why our team of AI scientists and innovators created Sanas Noise Cancellation, a patent-pending solution that’s free, forever, to everyone, to elevate contact center operations and improve the end-user experience.”

With Sanas Noise Cancellation, contact center leaders will deliver impactful results that reduce operational costs, enhance customer experiences, and boost agent confidence and performance. Details include:

With no capital expenses or operating expenses, there is no longer a need for costly hardware and alternative soundproofing measures.

Uncompromising audio creates a seamless connection, ensuring customers feel valued and receive top-tier service.

With no noise-related distractions, agents are better understood and feel more confident, empowering them to focus on delivering exceptional service.



Beginning in August, Sanas Noise Cancellation will be available via a one-click download and will integrate with existing systems.

“Sanas is unlike any other voice or speech AI tool I have seen in my 20+ years in this industry,” said Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO at Everise. “Sanas is a friend of our agents, helping them service customers by being better understood and better able to focus on resolving problems. The early results have been unbelievable and our clients are excited to expand across their portfolios. Our aim is to deploy Sanas across 15,000 agents in the Philippines, Guatemala, and Bogotá.”

For attendees of CCW in Las Vegas this week, Maxim Serebryakov, Co-Founder & CEO at Sanas, and Sharath Kheshava Narayana, Co-Founder & COO at Sanas, will speak during a Main Stage Product Launch session live on Thursday, June 6 from 8:55 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PT to showcase Sanas Accent Translation technology. Sanas will also be available on the showroom floor at Booth #133.

For more information and to book a virtual demo with Sanas, visit: https://www.sanas.ai .

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented generative AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas holds a patent for its real-time AI speech understanding technology and also powers background noise elimination. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Maxim Serebryakov, CTO Shawn Zhang, and COO Sharath Keshava Narayana. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai.

